Boninho gets annoyed with Sônia Abram’s reporter and sends a direct message to the program: “Liar and unnecessary”

The director’s name has been the focus after the departure of his wife, Ana Furtado, from Globo

The weather warmed up in the last program of the “The afternoon is yours”, led by Sonia Abram. Famous for commenting on controversies and backstage of the famous, this last Tuesday (12), the journalist Alessandro Lo Biancoone of the attraction’s reporters, commented on the recent controversy involving Ana Furtado and Boninho.

According to the journalist, the director would have threatened to give up his position at Globo after the dismissal of his wife. Lo Bianco said: “In the middle of this discussion, Boninho would have threatened to leave and asked them to think of a new entertainment director.”, generating a great repercussion in the public.

However, Boninho didn’t seem to like the statement at all, getting angry and sending a direct message to the show’s production. In the same, he asked them to listen to his side during the attraction and even said that the information was “lying and unnecessary”.

Sônia read Boninho’s position live: “Andhe wants to make it clear and warn that besides being a lie, it’s something he would never do. ‘It wouldn’t be professional’. That he threatened to leave because of Ana’s decision, he asked, insisted and found a false and unnecessary accusation”. Journalist Alessandro even rebutted that he acquired this information from reliable sources and from within Rede Globo.