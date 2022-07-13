Boninho hit the ground running to get Ana Furtado at ‘Encontro’ | TV

The departure of Fátima Bernardes do Encontro, moved the backstage of Estúdios Globo. According to exclusive sources at EM OFF, José Bonifácio, director of The Voice Brasil and Big Brother Brasil, would have been excited about the idea of Ana Furtado in place of the heavyweight journalist. Coincidentally, the ex-anchor of Jornal Nacional will be directed by the high rank, in her new phase in the talent show. By an irony of fate, the one chosen for Fatinha’s place was Patricia Poeta and not Boninho’s own wife.

Unsuccessfully, Boninho would have been furious and the mood had spread through the corridors of Globo. The gossip soon took over the dressing rooms and all they talked about was the stress of the director and husband of Ana Furtado. The husband’s defense for the beloved to shine at the meeting would be her time at home and her good performance as a presenter. The direction did not accept the idea and the arguments did not convince to keep her in charge, so Patricia Poeta was the lucky one.

According to sources linked to Globo, Boninho would have had a meeting and got excited with directors. The failure of Zig Zag Arena and Mestre do Sabor were topics raised in the conversation, causing even more irritation in the powerful boss. The director of the line of shows and reality shows tried to make them hold Ana Furtado as the company’s casting, in every possible way, even suggesting ideas for unpublished programs. The channel’s focus is to invest in new names and new hires such as Sabrina Sato and Maisa Silva, so the former É de Casa was thrown to the side and disconnected from the channel.