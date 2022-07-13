Boninho would have threatened to leave Globo during Ana Furtado’s dismissal | Lo Bianco

reproduction Boninho would have done everything to keep Ana Furtado at Globo

TV Globo would be experiencing a delicate moment and an impasse with the entertainment executive – Boninho – after the dismissal of Ana Furtado, the director’s wife. Reliable sources of this columnist who move between the broadcaster’s executive guarantee that during attempts to keep the presenter within the frame of presenters of the house Boninho would have informed the broadcaster that he is also thinking about leaving the position now for personal reasons. The atmosphere would be heavy between the director and the broadcaster and a great insecurity started to worry Globo, mainly in relation to the main income of the house, the reality Big Brother Brasil, since the next edition is already being planned under the direct direction of Boninho, without the friend having time to replace him now.

Also according to these sources, the dismissal of Ana Furtado was already being planned since the hiring of presenter Maria Beltrão for ‘É de Casa’. Aware of the movement, Boninho would have allocated Ana Furtado in Dança dos Famosos to buy time and present a new project for his wife to the station. These same sources that brought this columnist exclusively and months in advance – reported first hand – that Fausto Silva, Sílvio de Abreu, Tiago Leifert and Antônio Fagundes would be disconnected from the channel, and also that Fátima Bernardes would leave the presentation of the Meeting, in addition to many other movements in the station.

Since then, a new project for Ana Furtado would be presented to the broadcaster, so that the presenter could occupy at least 50 minutes of programming on Saturday afternoons. According to sources who are also within the channel’s contract management, the proposal is being rejected, as Globo is thinking of diversifying its programming with new presenters, as was the case with the hiring of Marcos Mion and Ivete Sangalo for the weekends. at home. Globo does not rule out inserting a new presenter in a new program on Saturdays. However, the information that reaches this columnist is that the name of Sabrina Sato is being quoted for this purpose, as well as the name of Maisa Silva for a possible return to the Video Show. Globo’s strategy would now be to work with names that have more popular appeal and strong engagement among young people on social networks, in addition to very high commercial potential. Even so, there were many expectations and hopes that during Ana Furtado’s participation in Dança dos Famosos, the project could be approved during the negotiations.

This Monday (11) the news about the resignation of Ana Furtado would have fallen like a bomb in the lap of the presenter and the entertainment director. With a salary of around R$400,000 per month, Globo’s top management determined – in line with the broadcaster’s financial sector strategies – to dismiss Ana.

Sources guarantee that Boninho would have done everything to keep Ana Furtado at the station, but that the arguments were not accepted, until Boninho would have informed that Globo could, in this case, also think of a new entertainment director. The atmosphere would have been extremely delicate backstage. This columnist received information that the director, like Fátima Bernardes, had based his decision on new goals for his personal life. In this dialogue, sources detailed that the director would have legacy that he wanted to rest and also fulfill some desires around his personal life. A great concern would now be installed at Globo in relation to Big Brother Brasil, and therefore several negotiations would be taking place at the station to hold Boninho until the next edition of Big Brother Brazil, which is already in the production phase within the station.

Concerned, the top of Globo would have made a proposal to the director to try to get around the problem, or even buy time to try to resolve the impasse of the best issue. Sources linked to the company’s executive guarantee that Globo would have presented the director with a plan for him to go on vacation for a while until, at most, in October. Meanwhile, Big Brother production would continue in full swing until its return. It would be a time for Boninho to rest and focus on his personal alignments, as he himself would have passed on to the network. Canal dos Marinhos would have offered, within this new proposal, the amount of R$ 4 million for Boninho to remain in the direction of the house and continue in the direct direction of Big Brother Brasil. In this case, the director would currently have the highest salary in the house within that position.

These same sources also guarantee that the director would be worried about accepting and falling into a possible maneuver by Globo to discard him as soon as the next edition of the reality ended. Although Boninho is the general director of entertainment at Globo, unlike Big Brother, other programs such as É de Casa, Encontro, Mais Você and The Voice have their directors direct directors, which does not prevent them from being executed without the director. Big Brother Brasil, in addition to the general direction, also has the direct direction of Boninho.

According to the findings of this columnist, the problem would remain an impasse within Globo. No negotiations would have put out this fire yet after Boninho would have threatened to leave the station. Several meetings would now be taking place at the top of Globo to try to sort out this confusion and malaise between the director and the broadcaster. Behind the scenes at Globo, there is now only one certainty: that this impasse needs to be resolved as soon as possible so as not to jeopardize the progress and commercial plans that revolve around the next edition of Big Brother Brasil.

Also according to sources from the Globo executive, the broadcaster would understand that Boninho’s message, in the end, would be nothing more than a “kind of blackmail” to try to hold Ana Furtado in the air, but the broadcaster did not think it was better to leave to think of a strategy and a proposal if this attitude, in fact, happens.

Boninho denied all information from this columnist in a statement sent to the program A Tarde é sua, where this same columnist reported the information contained in this note.