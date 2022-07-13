Boninho would have tried to ‘hold’ Ana Furtado at Globo and signaled that he would also leave the station, says columnist

The dismissal of presenter Ana Furtado da Globo has generated a wave of unease behind the scenes and one crisis after another at the station. After 26 years, Boninho’s wife, one of the biggest names in the house and responsible for the success of many productions in the Marinho company, left the company, after 26 years, is having a very negative impact. That’s what columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from ‘A Tarde é Sua’, from RedeTV!, guarantees.

On this Tuesday’s program (12) he commented on the station’s chess and talked about the climate of uncertainty. “Today Globo is experiencing the most delicate moment of recent times in its entertainment team”, he said during the afternoon presentation, stating that Ana Furtado, contrary to what was initially broadcast, did not resign, but yes, it was. fired by the broadcaster.

Also according to the columnist, Boninho would have threatened, in retaliation, to leave the position after removing his wife’s name from the house’s star chart. “In the midst of this discussion, Boninho would have threatened to leave and asked to think of a new entertainment director”, revealed the columnist, who added: “It’s an earthquake that can take Globo’s entertainment worse. Maria Beltrão’s arrival to É de Casa”, he revealed.

Lo Bianco also said that a program on digital platforms was promised to the presenter, but the conversation did not advance. And the attempts to keep the presenter in the company did not stop there: she even considered a program on Saturdays, but the direction would have preferred a new face. “Until the end of Dança dos Famosos, there was a hope that she could occupy a minimum of programming,” he said, revealing that the director’s wife earned R$400,000 a month.