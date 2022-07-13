Botafogo announces signing of Carlos Eduardo | botafogo

Botafogo announced this Tuesday (12) the hiring of midfielder Carlos Eduardo. The 32-year-old Brazilian signed a contract valid until the end of 2024 with the Rio de Janeiro club. The alvinegros spread the news on social media.

Eduardo, as he prefers to be called and as he was made official by Botafogo, returns home after a long stint in the Middle East, where he had been since 2015. Before, he stood out for Nice, from France, after four seasons in Portugal. On Portuguese soil, the athlete had contact with coach Luís Castro in Porto, in 2013.

1 of 3 Midfielder Eduardo, new reinforcement for Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Midfielder Eduardo, new reinforcement for Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Although he is already in Brazil, Eduardo will only be able to play for Botafogo from the opening of the next transfer window, on July 18.

The announcement was made through the club’s social media. On Twitter, Botafogo’s official profile posted a message in Arabic, referring to the place where Eduardo worked. Then, a new post called the public to access the team’s Instagram. There, the official hiring took place by video.

The player arrives at Botafogo with the endorsement of Luís Castro and will dispute a needy position in the squad. The last time the athlete was featured in the Brazilian news was in 2019, when he took the bronze ball at the Club World Cup that season. The midfielder faced Flamengo in the semifinals of the tournament, which was won by Liverpool.

At Botafogo, the new face will reinforce a sector lacking options in the squad. He is the second signing from the second window of the season to be announced by the club. Before, the alvinegros confirmed the arrival of the left-back Marçal. In addition to the duo, the board also has an agreement with striker Luís Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille.

