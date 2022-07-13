Botafogo announces the signing of midfielder Eduardo, second reinforcement of the current transfer window

Carlos Eduardo signed a contract with Botafogo until December 2024

O Botafogo announced his second signing in the current transfer window. Through social networks, the Glorious made the arrival of the midfielder official Carlos Eduardo.

Edwardas he prefers to be called and as it was publicized by the announcement of the carioca club in Instagramsigned a contract until 2024. The midfielder was free since he terminated his contract with Al-Ahlifrom Saudi Arabia.

After a long stint in football abroad, the 32-year-old returns to Brazil. In addition to Al-Ahli, the midfielder went through Estoril, Harborwhere he had contact with the technician Luis Castroand nice before reaching the Middle East.

The player arrives to reinforce Botafogo’s squad at a time when the club is experiencing a shortage in midfield. In the 2021-22 season, Eduardo entered the field 13 times and scored five goals for Al-Ahli.

The midfielder is the second signing announced so far in the current transfer window. Previously, the Glorious had made official the arrival of the left-back Fernando Marçal. The next one that can be announced is the attacker Luis Henriquerevealed by the club and who was in Olympique de Marseille.

O Lone Star Alvinegro don’t want to stop there. Other names negotiate with the club and may arrive in the coming weeks. As found out the ESPN.com.br, striker Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz, is close to hitting. Beyond, Matheus Pereiracurrently in Al-Hilalis also interested in the Botafogo project and is seeking the release of the Arab club.