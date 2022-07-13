Botafogo x América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, has Leste Inferior sold out

the crowd of Botafogo sold out Leste Inferior tickets for the game against America-MGthis Thursday, by Brazil’s Cupat the Nilton Santos Stadium. There are no more entries available for the sector on the Voucher Seguro website.

Botafogo is going after the turn in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, after losing the first game by 3-0 in Belo Horizonte. The team needs to win by four goals difference to qualify or by three to take the dispute to penalties.

GAME SERVICE:

Botafogo vs América MG

Date-Time: 07/14 (Thursday), at 21:00

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Load made available: 39,000

Gates open: 7pm

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (América-MG)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: BRL 100

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

WARNING: Glorious Plan Members NO are entitled to an escort for the Tribuna de Honor sector.

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Monday (11/07): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (12/07): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (7/13): 10am to 5pm

General Severiano

– Monday (11/07): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (12/07): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (7/13): 10am to 5pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Monday (7/11): 12pm to 7pm

– Tuesday (12/07): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (7/13): 12pm to 7pm

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Monday (7/11): 12pm to 7pm

– Tuesday (12/07): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (7/13): 12pm to 7pm

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Monday (7/11): 12pm to 7pm

– Tuesday (12/07): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (7/13): 12pm to 7pm

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the entry, on the days and hours of operation of the physical sales points. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 6:00 pm and costs R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Vans pay R$60. Payment will be made on time and in cash, PIX or card. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.

VISITING FANCY

