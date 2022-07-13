Bradley Cooper has a new girlfriend, and the relationship would have been encouraged by Vogue’s almighty Anna Wintour, says website

The line moved towards Bradley Cooper; the Hollywood star would be living a romance with Hillary Clinton’s presidential adviser, Huma Abedin. According to information released by the website Page Six on Tuesday (12), the lovebirds would have met through none other than Anna Wintour, almighty American Vogue, who is very close to the actor.

A source told the publication that the couple has been dating for a short time and that they preferred to keep their relationship extremely private. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’re keeping it very quiet”, said. According to the newspaper, Anna “definitely played the role of matchmaker”. “She is Bradley’s BFF and loves Huma” said the source.

Bradley reportedly started dating Abedin after breaking up with actress and “Glee” star Diana Agron. The advisor would have even made the mysterious line and told some friends that she has a new man in her life, but did not say who it would be. “They are perfect for each other”continued the source. “Both are interested in power, politics and humanitarian affairs”he added.

The publication also confirmed that the couple arrived together at this year’s Met Gala, a major event in the fashion world organized by Anna Wintour, but broke up on the red carpet. Some images showed Abedin posing for photos and rocking close-ups, while the actor tried to keep his distance from his beloved.

Huma is in the final stages of a divorce from Anthony Weiner, a former congressman and New York representative in Congress, who was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sending inappropriate messages to underage girls via Twitter. The two have a son together, Jordan Zain Weiner. “Bradley is a huge step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the least”, said the source. What’s up? ship?