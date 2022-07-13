Brazil has 50 days of diesel stock without imports, says Minister of Mines and Energy | Economy

Brazil has a stock of diesel oil equivalent to 50 days of import needs, in data updated on Monday, said this Tuesday (12) the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, arguing that the country is well prepared to face possible international restrictions.

“If it cannot import more oil, Brazil still has 50 days of diesel without importing oil. We are well prepared, well positioned and closely monitoring the evolution of the world scenario,” he said at a public hearing at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee.

Sachsida pondered that the difficulty of refining oil in the world has generated an increase in fuel prices.

The minister also stated that the government is required to make “stronger interference” in the Petrobras price mechanism. According to him, this is not possible because the country’s legal system prevents actions in this direction.

Sachsida was summoned to provide clarifications to CAE together with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The call was transformed into an invitation by senators in June, after Petrobras announced a fuel price readjustment.

On Monday (11), President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazil can receive, within 60 days, diesel oil from Russia.

“It is agreed that in 60 days [o diesel russo] you can start getting here. That possibility already exists. Russia continues to do business with the whole world,” Bolsonaro said.