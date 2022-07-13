‘Brazil has diesel stock for 50 days, without having to import’, says Sachsida

Minister of Mines and Energy says the country is prepared for a possible lack of fuel and says again that it is not possible to change price policy

Adolfo Sachsida is the current Minister of Mines and Energy



O minister of mines and energy, Adolfo Sachsidasaid this Tuesday, 12th, that Brazil is prepared in the event of a global shortage of diesel oil, for having a guaranteed stock of fuel for at least 50 days. “If something happens in the world and oil can no longer be imported, Brazil has 50 days of diesel. In other words, we are well prepared and positioned, monitoring the evolution of the world scenario”, said the minister, in a public hearing at the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), showing documents from the portfolio that prove the stock.

Sachsida reported that after the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there was not only an increase in the price of oil, but a detachment between Brent and diesel. “The difficulty in refining oil has generated great pressure to increase the cost of diesel,” he argued. Global demand for diesel has increased after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe; in addition, the months of June, July and August tend to have more oil consumption in the Northern Hemisphere because of the summer holidays and the agricultural harvest.

Asked about actions to reduce fuel prices, Sachsida said that the government cannot change the price policy of the Petrobras, which takes into account the international price of oil and the dollar exchange rate. However, he affirmed that the measures approved in Congress, such as the ICMS limit, help to contain the effect of increases in commodity prices abroad, and said that the Ministry works to increase the competitiveness of ethanol against gasoline. “We have been working in partnership with Congress and we have approved the MP on the direct sale of ethanol. With the increase in competition in the sector, we will be able to lower the price a little. In Mato Grosso, there are already positive results from this measure,” he reported. The provisional measure cited by him allows ethanol to be sold directly by producers and importers to gas stations, without going through distributors.