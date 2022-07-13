Brazil wins tough game against Japan and goes to the semifinals of the League | volleyball

Any facility that the scoreboard may indicate is false. Against Japan, Brazil suffered. Is very. After a start lost in mistakes, the selection of José Roberto Guimarães had the merit of fighting all the time. By force, it turned into an unlikely set and paved the way for a difficult victory in the quarterfinals of the League of Nations. By 3 sets to 1, partial 29/27, 28/26, 20/25 and 25/14, guaranteed the spot in the semifinals of the competition, in Ankara, Turkey.

With the result, Brazil awaits its rival in the fight for a place in the decision. The opponent will leave the confrontation between the United States and Serbia, still this Wednesday. The League semifinals are scheduled for next Saturday.

Brazil Japan League — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB

– First, I need some time to breathe (laughs). These games against Japan are always very difficult, always ball the ball. I’m very proud of our team. We’ve been behind since the first set. We kept the energy, breathed and went after it. I think that’s the difference of our team – said Gabi, captain of the team.

It was a very bad start for Brazil. In the first set, 14 errors in total. Gradually, the selection got right and got an unlikely turn in the partial. Zé Roberto’s team improved, but it was still a tough game. Japan, tireless in defense, also proved to be firm in attack, even changing pieces all the time. In the end, however, Brazil managed to impose itself to guarantee a spot in the semifinals.

Gabi was the top scorer, with 23 points – 22 attacking and one blocking. Kisy, with 22, was another highlight, as well as Julia Bergmann, with 17. Natinha, a starter, was another essential piece in the match, with good positioning and good defenses. On the other hand, Hayashi, with 16 points, and Koga, with 14, were the main names.

1st set – Brazil starts badly, but reaches the end

A start from Kisy started the countdown. Koga, the main player on the other side, responded shortly afterwards. It wasn’t that simple. For most of the League, Japan was steadfast. It dropped production in the last stage of the qualifying phase, it’s true, but I wanted to get back to the best phase in the opening of the finals. Brazil did not have a good start. With many errors, it opened space for the Japanese to make 12/9 before the technical stop.

Brazil even tried to pull over for a moment. But mistakes weighed heavily. In two attacks in a row, Gabi took the ball a lot, and Japan opened 18/12. Ze has changed. In the inversion, he sent Lorenne and Roberta to the court. The count reached 21/14 for the other side. Gradually, by force, Brazil grew. And arrived. In a shot by Julia Bergmann, 21/21 on the scoreboard. The turn was precisely in a Japanese error, with a ball out of Ogawa. The game dragged on, but Brazil confirmed an unlikely comeback in the face of such a poor start. On Kisy’s block, 29/27 in the first set.

Brazil Japan League of Nations — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB

2nd set – By force, Brazil expands

Japan was not scared. The Asian team repeated the rhythm of the beginning of the first set and opened 7/4. Zé Roberto, then, made use of the change of rules for the finals, with the possibility of a time-out until the 12th point, and stopped the game. The match reversed the parameters. Brazil no longer made mistakes, but the rivals were more efficient in the attack. In technical time, 12/9 for the Japanese. But a start by Macris made the selection reach the tie in 12/12 right on the return.

The Japanese were once again unglued on the scoreboard, but Brazil did not take long to seek. On Kisy’s block, 16/15 on the scoreboard for Zé Roberto’s team. The selection opened up an advantage and scored 21/18 with Lorenne, on court after the reversal. But the errors that had not appeared until then showed up, and Japan reached the tie. Brazil even opened again, but the rivals went ahead in a block over Gabi (26/25). But there was time for a new twist. In a mistake by Koga, 28/26 for Brazil.

3rd set – Brazil falters at the end, and Japan breathes

Japan accelerated on the return to the court. It opened 3/0 and scared the Brazilian side. It was a profound exercise in patience. Brazil was looking for it, rivals were ungluing it. In the first technical stop, as well as in the first partials, the Asians appeared ahead, with 12/10. It made it even more complicated. Japan opened 11/16 quickly, under the worried eyes of Zé Roberto.

Brazil, once again, went looking for it. A Rosamaria serve made the difference drop to just one point, on 19/18. Coach Masayoshi Manabe stopped the game to cool the reaction. Did not work. A little later, in a Japanese error, the selection reached the tie at 20/20. The Japanese, however, reopened on 22/20. And a stroke of luck knocked Brazil down in the partial. A serve out of the Japanese would give the team a breather. The referee, however, scored the ball inside. With no more challenges to ask, Zé could only regret. Next, Japan closed on 25/20.

4th set – Brazil accelerates and closes the game

It was Brazil’s turn to accelerate. Bitten by the fall in the previous partial, the selection opened 6/3 in the return to the court. It was a different game. On Kisy’s stroke, after another rally, 10/5 on the score. For the first time in the match, 12/7 in favor of the Brazilians in the technical stop. At that point, it was in anger. With another beautiful attack by Gabi, 16/8 on the scoreboard.

Japan even tried to return to the fight, but Brazil did not give space. With authority, the selection imposed itself and walked to a surprisingly smooth victory in the partial. Impeccable in blocking and efficient in attack, the Brazilian team closed the match on 25/14.