Brazilian giant receives ‘yes’ from investor and can sign Ricardo Goulart

Perhaps Santos’ main reinforcement for the season, Ricardo Goulart is no longer a club player. The player had not been able to deliver what was expected in the team and was negotiating his termination, which was settled yesterday afternoon.

Ricardo Goulart arrived at Peixe with great expectations, receiving the number 10 shirt. However, on the field, the player had been performing well below his standards: in the 30 games he played, only 4 goals were scored, in addition to 3 assists.

.In this way, the player is already starting to think about his future, which may be in a place he knows very well: Belo Horizonte. Yesterday, André Hernan anticipated that Raposa made a survey of the player, in order to know better the conditions of Goulart. Information also confirmed by Samuel Venâncio.

Now, Thiago Reis, from Rádio Itatiaia, says that Cruzeiro’s main investor in recent times, Pedro Lourenço, from Supermercados BH, would be willing to pay for the player’s return, allowing Cruzeiro to advance in negotiations.

Ricardo Goulart made history at Cruzeiro

Ricardo Goulart gained notoriety in Brazilian football when he played for Cruzeiro, being, alongside Éverton Ribeiro, the great name of Raposa in the Brasileirão conquests of 2013 and 2014, leaving the Minas Gerais club adding a call-up to the Selection.