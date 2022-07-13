BRB extends Avança-DF until the end of August and continues with special rates

Launched in March to stimulate development and the post-pandemic economy, Avança-DF, a program of Banco de Brasília (BRB), was extended until the end of August. In three months, it handled more than R$4.1 billion, serving 126,000 customers.

Avança-DF was the third initiative launched by BRB to minimize the financial impacts resulting from Covid-19. In 2020, the bank revealed itself to be the first financial institution in the country to launch a program — the Supera-DF — releasing resources for new financing and allowing customers to pause, up to 90 days, non-performing loans taken out before the pandemic. A year later, in 2021, the BRB launched Acredita.

Together, the Supera, Acredita and Avança programs generated over R$12.3 billion and served 282,000 customers.

“As a public bank, BRB’s mission is to be the protagonist of the economic, social and human development of the Federal District. Overcome, Believe and Advance were launched with the aim of helping our customers, individuals and legal entities, face the pandemic. The extension of Avança, initially scheduled to end in June, reinforces the commitment to support our customers in a time of recovery and make a difference in people’s lives “, says the president of BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa.

Special conditions

Avança-DF offers the best rates and conditions on the market. For individuals, for example, BRB operates with payroll-deductible loans and rates starting at 1.15% am The payment term is up to 144 months, with the first installment due within 90 days.

Personal credit has rates starting at 3.15% am, with financing in up to 120 installments and payment of the first installment also within 90 days.

For legal entities, the business plan stands out, with rates starting at 8% pa+TR; possibility of supplementing values; chance of up to three monthly and consecutive releases, upon measurement of the work, among other conditions. In addition, working capital fees start at 0.51% per month.

Avança-DF also brings special conditions for BRB PAY customers, the BRB dobby machines. Interest rates and payment terms vary according to the companies’ invoicing. Rate options are offered from 1.29% on debit and from 2.19% on credit, below the market average.

Also noteworthy is the bank collection service, with online registration and a single settlement fee, from R$ 1.40, with the possibility of advance payment.

All hiring available at Avança DF can be done through digital channels or at BRB agencies. To learn more, access the program’s hotsite at avancadf.brb.com.br.

With information from BRB

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

Make a complaint or suggest a report about the Federal District through Metrópoles-DF WhatsApp: (61) 9119-8884.