Brother of murdered PT demands Bolsonaro for more empathy

The brother of the PT treasurer murdered last Saturday (7/9), Luiz Arruda, demanded more empathy for Jair Bolsonaro this Tuesday (7/12). In a video call with the president, Marcelo Arruda’s brother said he “saw a different human warmth” coming from the left.

Former employee of Itaipu Nacional, Luiz Arruda told Bolsonaro that directors of the state-owned company, appointed by him, did not send a wreath for his brother’s funeral. And he asked: “When we go through something, where is our side?”.

“Everyone knows that I am in favor of your cause. At my brother’s funeral there were 35 wreaths and my company, to which I gave myself 35 years, did not send a wreath. We have several directors here appointed by you and no one has called me, even though they know that I support you. This hurts me in particular”, said Luiz Arruda with tears in his eyes. Bolsonaro listened in silence.

The bereaved brother continued to complain to Bolsonaro about not having been sought out to hear the facts and said that the directors of Itaipu Nacional have always been “spokespersons” for the president.

Then, after Luiz Arruda’s complaint, Bolsonaro apologized for the delay in looking for the family and reinforced so that they would not let the left “take advantage” of the situation. The president also invited family members to attend a press conference in Brasília.

“This contact for me is very good, to be listening to what you are reporting. The idea is to have a press conference for you to tell the truth, it was a suggestion from Otoni [deputado Otoni de Paula], if I were you I would do it. I would have the press for you to tell the truth. The press is trying to wear down my government,” the president told his family.