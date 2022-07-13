business could reach R$ 380 million

The striker Raphinha closed today (12) the last details of his transfer to Barcelona. Leeds United accepted a proposal that could reach 70 million euros (approximately R$ 380 million), adding value in cash and bonuses for goals achieved over the five-year contract.

Raphinha is in England and will travel to Spain this Wednesday, as will her manager, former player Deco – who is also Barcelona’s newest representative for business in South America. Only then should clubs make the million-dollar transaction official.

The negotiation is an old desire of Raphinha, who is a fan of Neymar and Messi and grew up with the Spanish club in his imagination, as if it were a lifelong dream to wear the shirt of the Catalan club. Aware of the dream, the 25-year-old’s staff has been making moves since the beginning of the year thinking about this transfer window.

The verbal agreement only took a while to materialize because of the financial and backroom crisis that Barcelona faced over the last few months. The first proposals made to Leeds United were all rejected, while Chelsea reached the values ​​intended by the team with which Raphinha has a contract, between 55 and 60 million pounds (R$ 350 and 385 million).

Leeds’ “yes” to Chelsea’s offer made Barcelona move to raise the proposal and the agreement was concluded this Tuesday, after a long soap opera.