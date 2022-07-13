Busisiwe Lurayi, a Netflix series actress, is found dead at home aged 36; know details

Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi, a South African actress in the Netflix series “How to End Christmas”, was found dead in her home at the age of 36. This Monday (11), the agency Eye Media Artists, which represented the artist, confirmed the information in a post on instagram.

According to the statement, last Sunday (10), the actress died in her sleep from sudden death, information confirmed by the medical team. “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her home on Sunday, July 10, 2022”, described the note. The document explains that the reason for death is not yet known and the artist’s team awaits the results of the medical autopsy.

In the post, Busi’s relatives said they would provide more information as soon as possible. “We humbly ask that you allow us as a family to assimilate this tragic news. We appreciate the support you have given us so far, and will provide more information as it becomes available.”, said the passage. See the full:

Lurayi gained notoriety when he starred in the 2020 comedy series “How to End Christmas” on Netflix. In the production, she played Tumi Sello, who tries to escape family confusion and correct her mistakes, after ruining her sister Beauty Sello’s (Thando Thabethe) marriage. In 2021, Busisiwe won the “Golden Horn Award for Outstanding Actress in a TV Comedy” for her role in the series.

Before passing away, the South African also acted in the productions “Plantão Médico (2006)” and “Coração Selvagem (2007)”. The artist left a daughter. In his latest Instagram post on June 26, fans mourned Busi’s death in the comments.