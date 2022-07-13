Caetano Veloso detonates ‘exempt’ artists: “silence says a lot”

Caetano also shared a piece of music that talks about resistance. He was greeted by the audience for the ‘pull of the ear’ edit

247 – Singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso used Twitter on Monday (11) to criticize ‘exempt’ artists, who do not take a stand on social and political issues, such as this year’s elections.

He recalled that artists of his generation were always attentive to public affairs, as they were also public persons. Even an artist’s silence “says a lot”, Caetano warned.

In the comments of his post, netizens celebrated the ‘pull of the ear’ given by Caetano.

He also shared a snippet of the music video ‘Não vou lá’, from the album Meu coco, which talks about resistance.

