Caixa carries out campaign to renegotiate pledge contracts

Caixa Econômica Federal launched the pledge contract renegotiation campaign. Discounts are from 44%, in addition, the opportunity continues until July 29th. See how to participate to pay off a debt or pay the installments that are in arrears.

The campaign is called “Recupera Penhor” and is valid for those who have the Penhor Caixa credit line. The service offers one of minors market rates, in addition to containing almost no bureaucracy. Customers receive the money instantly, without having to go through the registration or guarantor analysis.

Renegotiation of pledge contracts

Caixa’s pledge contracts are those that accept items such as gold jewelry, a watch and valuable pens as collateral. The pawned goods are kept in the Caixa’s safe. customers can renew contracts as often as needed. The idea is that as soon as the contract is paid off, the person will receive the good back.

Interest starts at 1.99% per month for single installment contracts, but the number rises to 3.65% per month for the installment payment option, which can be carried out in up to 60 months.

The renegotiation of pledge contracts can be done at any Caixa branch. All interested parties need to look for a unit and demonstrate interest in the negotiation until the final date of the campaign.

In this way, according to Caixa, it is possible to renew the contract, pay the installments that are in arrears or even pay off the credit. If the debts last for a long time, the pawned asset can go to auction.

Through the credit line, loan limits can reach up to 100% of the value of the guarantee for those who are already a bank customer. In the campaign to renegotiate pledge contracts, discounts apply to exclusively on the charges of contracts over 60 days in arrears and vary according to the characteristics of the credit.