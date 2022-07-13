Campos postpones back to school for children: Health fears new outbreak of Covid – Campos 24 Horas







07/11/2022, 12:29 pm, Photo: SECOM .







In a supplementary publication of the Official Gazette (HERE), this Monday (11), the Municipality of Campos, through the Office of Crisis and Combat Covid-19 and other Emerging and Reemerging Diseases, maintained the Green Phase, indicating a situation of moderate attention. (read more below)

As a preventive measure, the return of school recess for early childhood education students (between 0 and 5 incomplete years old – nursery, kindergarten I and II, and preschool I and II), in the public school system, will be postponed in 01 (one ) week. The municipality recommended that the private network observe the same determination. (read more below)

In the document, the municipality reinforces that proof of vaccination must be required from students aged between five and 18 years in all schools in the public and private networks, which offer early childhood education, elementary and secondary education, under the terms of article 14, §1 of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA). (read more below)

Also, according to the Official Gazette, the use of individual face protection mask is strongly recommended for circulation in public and private closed places, in public educational institutions and also in the private network; and in other closed places. (read more below)

There is also a recommendation for the use of an individual face protection mask in public, school, app, taxi and similar transport vehicles; in Long Stay Institutions for the Elderly (ILPI); in Therapeutic Communities and Therapeutic Residential Services. (read more below)

In Health Units (clinics, outpatient clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, drugstores, veterinary clinics and the like), of all health workers, patients, companions and visitors, while they remain in the places, the use of the mask remains mandatory. (read more below)

The next meeting of the Office for Crisis and Combating Covid-19 and for the Surveillance of Emerging and Reemerging Diseases, which will be virtual, was scheduled for August 15th.