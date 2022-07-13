Can a water-powered car really be the solution to expensive gasoline? – 07/13/2022

This is the online version of this Wednesday’s edition (07/13) of the Cars of the Future newsletter. To receive this and other newsletters in your email, sign up now. UOL subscribers can still receive 10 exclusive newsletters.

A quick internet search is all it takes to see that the myth of the water-powered car is still going strong. It would be a magic solution, if it were possible. There are several alternative fuels being researched around the world, from synthetic gasoline to hydrogen. However, water is pointed out by the experts consulted by the UOL Cars as ineffective.

“It’s an urban legend, the water doesn’t generate energy and it’s impossible to be burned inside the cylinder, because you need an explosion to move the pistons and other components”, says Marcus Vinícius Aguiar, vice president of AEA.

It would be wonderful to be able to fill your car with tap water and thus save thousands of reais over the life cycle of your vehicle. It would be, since the process is seen as impossible to be carried out.

“I would very much like to answer that a water-powered car is possible, but we don’t have a technology capable of making a model move with pure water. The closest thing is the electrolyte, which would be water with salts, but the electrons are dissolved in the water, which is not pure”, explains Silvio Shizuo Sumioshi, professor in the Mechanical Engineering department at FEI.

The FEI itself has a project that can pique the curiosity of those interested in something similar. The study is in the research phase and proposes to put an extra tank of water in the car, but not in the way people talk about it on the internet.

The project aims to increase the energy efficiency of flex-fuel engines (which can also be gasoline) by enriching the hydrogen obtained by on-board catalytic reform, but using a mixture of ethanol and hydrogen, which allows for greater efficiency and lower emission of pollutants. The increase in efficiency and consumption in a recalibrated motor can be between 10 and 30%.

Would the dream come true? No, but it’s the closest. In addition to oxygen, water is made up of hydrogen, which is a great fuel. However, separating oxygen from hydrogen is not so simple, an electrical energy or catalyst is required. Most hydrogen is produced by catalysis, according to Silvio.

“We can use electrical energy from the alternator, but we are going to use the exhaust heat to feed the catalyst, which is responsible for carrying out an intermediate reaction and extracting hydrogen from the water. It has to be mixed with ethanol to achieve this process, but I advance that the most of the liquid used will be water. An extra tank is used for this process”, explains Silvio.

The process needs to mix water with some hydrocarbon. It is in the catalyst that that oxygen will combine with the hydrocarbon to release pure hydrogen that will act as an additive. It’s a small amount, about 3-5% by volume. Hydrogen is explosive, so the FEI preferred to avoid using a reservoir of hydrogen.

“For now, this second catalyst has a high cost. We have to research materials that do the same thing and are cheaper. We are using noble materials, which makes this catalyst have the price of a normal catalyst. In fact, it would be smaller than the component that already comes in normal cars. We are not worried about costs at this stage, we want the ideal of the ideal. But, in the product stage, we will put our feet on the ground and seek more economical alternatives”, says Silvio.

The professor says that even a small amount of hydrogen is already a great additive, as it has a very large amount of energy (four times more than ethanol and twice as much as gasoline). It makes it possible to get a higher pressure from the engine and the gas can push the piston harder. No loss of power, something that afflicts other methods, as the design uses exhaust heat, without generating energy through the alternator.

It’s worth remembering that water is often used by dragsters and even BMW cars to reduce engine temperature and make components work better to extract every ounce of performance. However, it is something very different than the simple act of filling with water, which is injected into the air collector, does not go straight to the engine and allows the air and fuel mixture to cool, considerably increasing performance.

Both technologies are very different from those kits sold on the internet, which promise to generate hydrogen and help reduce consumption by up to 80%. In the case of these contraptions, don’t fall for it. Believing myths is the first misstep in hoping for miracles.

