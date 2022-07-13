Cart falls over houses on the banks of the Ring Road in BH – Gerais

Cart falls over houses
Cargo was scattered on the roadway and completely blocked the Ring Road towards Vitria (photo: Civil Defense/Reproduction)

A truck lost control and fell over houses on the banks of the Ring Road, in the Jardim Vitria neighborhood, in the place known as Vila da Luz, in the Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte, at dawn on Wednesday (07/13).

At least ten houses were hit. The Civil Defense is on site to carry out the inspection and check the condition of the properties.

According to the Fire Department, four victims, all of them not serious, were referred to medical units in the capital.

The cart was loaded with feed supplies. The load was scattered on the track. This morning, the access BR-381 towards Vitria is closed. Traffic towards Rio de Janeiro is normal.

According to the truck driver, the vehicle’s tire blew out and, as a result, he lost control of the steering wheel.

alternate route

Those who need to go through the place should look for a route inside Sabar, in Grande BH.

A possibility to take Av. José Cndido da Silveira, to avoid traffic jams on the Ring.

Another alternative is to access Estação So Gabriel and enter the MG-20.

