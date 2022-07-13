‘Casagrande was the centre-forward we needed’

the team of UOL Esporte gained a weight reinforcement this Tuesday (12). As of July 18, Walter Casagrande Jr. will debut his column on the portal. He will also be part of the UOL who goes to Qatar to cover the World Cup. The former striker will also be part of the Red Card commentators’ cast, alongside Juca Kfouri and José Trajano.

In the program Red Card #19broadcast live by UOL Esporte this Tuesday (10th), journalists Juca Kfouri and José Trajano celebrate the signing of Casagrande and are eager to share the program’s presentation with the commentator.

“In the old days, at Maracanã, the announcer of the stadium, when a substitution was going to happen, would announce it with an imposing voice. Because the Red Card informs that nobody leaves here. I played on the left, Trajano, on the left and now we have someone to serve”, joked Juca.

Trajano celebrated the opportunity to re-edit the partnership with Casão. “I’m not even a dick in the trash. Very pleased with the future participation of Casagrande, an old friend. I had the privilege of launching him as a sports commentator on TVA/ESPN. I follow his entire fight and his career, which is wonderful”, said the UOL columnist.

Casagrande began his career as a sports commentator on ESPN in 1996. A year later, he transferred to Globo, where he remained for 25 years and was marked by his strong political comments and positions on off-field issues. Last week, he announced his departure from the network.

Trajano also highlighted Casagrande’s remarkable stint at Corinthians, where he became one of the greatest idols in the club’s history and a symbol of a historic movement. “He was a participant in the Corinthian Democracy. As a commentator, it was 25 years of TV Globo and one of ESPN. I’m very happy. The three of us are friends and we will make a trio now. I was impressed with the repercussion and how quickly it developed”, commented.

Juca celebrated the arrival of Casagrande and reinforced the invitation for the debut of the new member of UOL Esporte. “Casagrande is a fabulous character, an absolutely wonderful human figure. A fighter, warrior, winner, a transparent, affectionate figure. It was hard to hold the news. Casão is with us”, concluded the UOL columnist.

Don’t miss out! The next edition of the program Red card, with the premiere of Casagrande, will be exceptionally next Friday (22) at 15:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, in the Score app UOLon the UOL Esporte page or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.