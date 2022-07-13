Catarina goes into labor, sees something she didn’t expect to happen to the baby and Petruchio despairs.

In The Carnation and the Roseshown by Globo shortly after Jornal Hoje, Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) will be in for a big surprise the day Catarina (Adriana Esteves) go into labor. It turns out that the couple, as well as all the inhabitants of the farm, will only expect one child, but the surprise will be great when a pair of twins are born.

Petruchio will be in disbelief, but very happy. Firstly, Mimosa (Suely Franco) will leave the room holding a baby: “It’s a girl, Mr. Petruchio. Look at your little girl”. In this, Neca (Ana Lúcia Torre) will enter the room holding another baby.

“Seu Petruchio is a boy”, she will say. The farmer will be almost speechless. “Arriégua and was born is two?”, he will say. The doctor will then appear in the room to explain that they are twins but not identical.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel O Cravo e a Rosa is starring Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves and antagonized by Drica Moraes. Other actors such as Leandra Leal, Ana Lúcia Torres, Rodrigo Faro, Luís Melo and Ney Latorraca were part of the main cast.