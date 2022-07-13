CGU points out 2,300 irregularities in military salaries in the government

A report from the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) points to indications of irregularities in the situation of more than 2,300 military personnel who work for the federal government. The most common, with 930 records, are Armed Forces employees who were requested for federal civil service under legal prerogative, but who have already exceeded the two-year period allowed to work outside the military.

Then, the other most recurrent irregularity in the survey is 729 military personnel without the “incidence of the ceiling slaughter”, which is the discount of the amounts of remuneration, subsidy and/or pension received above the ceiling defined by the Federal Constitution. As the CGU survey used data from 2020, the value of the ceiling salary in Brazil, which is that of the ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), would be just over R$ 39 thousand.

The other problems found include lack of legal support to perform a function as a civil agent (558 military personnel); insufficient value in ceiling rebate (110); and active-duty servicemen who have already exceeded two years in civilian post due to “temporary necessity of exceptional public interest” (36).

The survey by the CGU, the body responsible for inspecting the Executive branch, took into account data provided by the Ministries of Economy and Defense. This information was cross-referenced and complemented with information from Siape (Integrated Human Resources Management System) and Siest (State-owned Companies Information System).

In the document, the CGU noted that “the military bond is managed by the Ministry of Defense, a unit that is not under the jurisdiction of action of the CGU […] This report was also forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, despite being a unit not linked to the CGU for audit purposes.” UOL contacted the Ministry of Defense and is awaiting a response.

Surveys, such as that of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) in 2020, have already pointed to a growing number of military personnel in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). That year, there were more than 6,000 soldiers in civil occupation.