Chamber approves basic text of PEC dos Auxílios in first round, by 393 votes to 14

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, this Tuesday (12), in the first round, the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits. There were 393 votes in favor and 14 against the matter.

Parliamentarians still need to analyze the highlights presented by the benches, with suggestions for changes in the text. Afterwards, it is still necessary to vote on the matter in the second round. The internal regulations of the legislative house provide for an interval of 2 sessions between each round of voting, which can be overcome by approving a request for breaking the interstice.

The session was marked by flaws in the system that allows remote participation of parliamentarians (the so-called “infoleg”), the monitoring of work by citizens over the internet and the very functioning of the Chamber of Deputies website. Congressmen on official missions abroad complained about the impossibility of voting.

Faced with the instability of the system, a problem that has already occurred in other recent votes, the president of the legislative house, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to suspend the session and transfer the vote to the morning of Wednesday (13) – the that annoyed opponents who allege regimental maneuver.

Minutes before announcing the result of the vote in the first round, Lira made a brief speech to parliamentarians. In his speech, he reported that the institution’s two servers, provided by the companies Algar and Level 3, “came down or were automatically cut off in the same period”. The parliamentarian said that a formal complaint will be made to the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice so that the facts, in his “atypical” words, are investigated.

“The system worked fully in the voting of the [PEC] from nursing (approved minutes before the analysis of the Aid PEC). It is the third PEC that this system gives inconsistencies when the topic is controversial. I don’t want to raise any kind of possibility… I’m asking the leaders to ask the deputies to come to the plenary and abandon the ‘infoleg’”, he said.

Deputy Altineu Côrtes (RJ), leader of the PL – the same acronym as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – in the legislative house, even spoke of “fraud” in the vote, which angered the opposition deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), generating chatter in the plenary.

The PEC dos Auxílios, attached to another text that deals with tax incentives for biofuels, creates social programs and expands existing benefits, through the opening of R$ 41.25 billion in extraordinary credits, less than three months before the elections, and institutes a state of emergency by the end of the year.

Nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze” by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) when it was filed in the Federal Senate, in February, by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), due to the impact on public accounts, the proposition became, 4 months later, , President Jair Bolsonaro’s main bet to improve his approval ratings and gain competitiveness in the dispute for another term at the head of the Planalto Palace.

Guedes changed his speech a few hours before the PEC was voted on by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. In a public hearing at the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Federal Senate this Tuesday (12), the minister said that the proposal is an “exercise of fiscal responsibility” by the federal government and the National Congress in the face of measures proposed last year. , before the war in Ukraine, to subsidize fuel.

Now, he refers to the proposal to create a stabilization fund for fuel prices as “Kamikaze”. According to his calculations, if the measure had been approved, a total of BRL 180 billion would be spent, BRL 60 billion in 2021 and BRL 120 billion in 2022, against BRL 40 billion in benefits proposed by the PEC dos Auxílios.

“They are income transfers, they are not subsidies for the minister, the president, to use cheaper fuel. We can discuss ahead on advantages and disadvantages of having a fuel price stabilization fund,” he argued.

President Jair Bolsonaro himself even announced, at an event at Palácio do Planalto a little over a month ago, a proposal by the federal government to reimburse states that agreed to reduce the ICMS rate levied on diesel and cooking gas to zero.

The measure was filed by the government leader in the Federal Senate, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), in a proposal that became known as the PEC of Fuels (PEC 16/2022). Almost all the ideas in the original text were abandoned and what remained was appended to the proposal that Paulo Guedes dubbed PEC Kamikaze (PEC 1/2022).

“I have no doubt that avoiding the Kamikaze PEC of R$120 billion at that time for a transfer model for the weakest of R$40 billion, which is one third, was correct, an exercise in fiscal responsibility. It was right not to create at that time. Then it would be populist”, said Paulo Guedes during the hearing at CAE.

With less than 3 months to go before the first round, the Bolsonaro government is racing against time to complete the processing of the matter in the National Congress before the parliamentary recess (which begins on July 17) and operationalize the benefits, in an attempt to make their effects be perceived by voters at the time of the election.

The Planalto Palace has the help of Arthur Lira, who expedited the process for the proposal. Instead of following the traditional rite of having an admissibility analysis by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJC), the text was attached directly to the Biofuels PEC to be processed by a special commission. Quickly approved by the collegiate, the proposal went to the plenary.

The PEC dos Auxílios increases from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 the value of the monthly installments paid by Auxílio Brasil and eliminates the line of beneficiaries of the program, currently estimated by the Ministry of Citizenship at 1.6 million families.

It also increases the amount paid with the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the purchase of a cylinder every two months for an audience of 5.86 million families. And it institutes the “truck voucher” for autonomous transporters, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 per month.

The text also provides for the payment of emergency aid for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, up to a limit of BRL 2 billion, and includes a provision to ensure a budget supplement of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

The proposal also establishes, in the Federal Constitution, a differentiated tax regime for biofuels, with advantages over fossil fuels. The intention is to minimize the impact of recently approved measures, which reduced taxes on gasoline and diesel, on the competitiveness of biofuels such as ethanol.

In this sense, aid is created for states that grant tax credits from the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) for producers and distributors of hydrated ethanol.

Payment would be made in monthly installments, proportional to the participation of each unit of the federation in the consumption of biofuel in 2021. The amounts must be shared with municipalities and will be included in the calculation of revenue for the purpose of minimum investment in Education.

The PEC has an estimated fiscal impact of R$ 41.25 billion, spending through extraordinary credit, that is, outside the spending ceiling – a fiscal rule that limits the growth of public expenditure to the evolution of inflation in the previous year.

The expenses circumvent the so-called golden rule of public finances, which says that the National Treasury cannot borrow to finance current expenditures.

The proposal also escapes from the Electoral Law (Law No. 9,504/1997), which prohibits the granting of unscheduled benefits in an election year, except in situations where a state of calamity or emergency is declared.

As a justification for recognizing a state of emergency less than 100 days before the elections, “the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in fuel prices” and its social impacts are used.

Critics of the government say that the proposal is electoral and warn of the impacts of the measures on public accounts and the inflationary process itself in the country. Even with attacks on the measures, opponents voted in favor of the matter, both in plenary and during the discussion in the special committee.

Opposition lawmakers tried to prevent the vote from taking place on Tuesday night. In addition to the traditional instruments of requesting the withdrawal of the agenda in plenary, deputies tried to collect signatures to suspend the processing of the proposal for up to 20 days.

They were supported by a provision of the Acts of Transitional Constitutional Provisions (ADCT) of the Federal Constitution, but they obtained only 92 signatures, out of a minimum of 103 necessary (equivalent to 1/5 of the members of the legislative house).

Opposition parties have a total of 120 parliamentarians in the Chamber of Deputies, which shows the unwillingness of some members of the group to take the initiative to obstruct the PEC dos Auxílios less than three months before the elections.

As it is a PEC, the text needs the support of 3/5 of the parliamentarians – that is, at least 308 of the 513 members of the legislative house – in each voting round.

As the bench highlights bring voting requirements for specific parts of the proposal (the so-called suppressive highlights), the government needs to reach the same quorum in these votes to ensure that the items under analysis are not dropped from the final version of the matter.

If it undergoes changes in merit during the discussion by the deputies, the proposal must return to the Federal Senate in full or in slices. By rule, both houses need to approve the same version for it to be enacted and go into effect.

The PEC goes from one house to the other (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on without differences in merit. Once the differences are overcome, it goes on to be promulgated by the National Congress.

Parliamentarians critical of the government believe that, although the PEC dos Auxílios can benefit Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign, there are serious limitations to opposing the expansion of social programs in an election year.

Amid so many restrictions, opposition members defined strategies to modify the text during the vote in the Chamber of Deputies – which in practice would undermine the federal government’s plans for the potential to delay the implementation of the measures before August.

Some highlights call for a separate vote on sections that restrict the granting of Auxílio Brasil for five months or that limit transfers to the program to R$ 26 billion, changes that could make the benefit permanent at R$ 600.00 per month.

There are also highlights asking for a separate vote on sections that refer to the recognition of a state of emergency and the release of resources outside the current tax rules. Others try to remove from the text the expression “unpredictable” in the justification for the device.

In practice, these movements seek to reduce the protection planned by the government in relation to restrictions imposed by electoral legislation or even by fiscal rules. Which can open doors for questioning in the Supreme Electoral Court (STF) or in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

