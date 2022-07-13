Chamber approves basic text of the PEC das Bondades in the first round

Proposal was approved in plenary with 394 favorable votes; text instituted the decree of state of emergency to allow the allocation of R$ 41.25 billion to the social package until the end of the year

Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies

Parliamentarians talk with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, during a deliberative session



the plenary of Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 12th, the basic text of the PEC of Goodness, which is the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that creates new social benefits and expands existing income transfer programs. The text, reported by deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), was approved in the first round with 394 votes in favor and 14 against and must go to immediate voting in the second round and presidential sanction, since the matter approved in the Federal Senate was maintained, without changes. Among the most controversial and criticized points of the matter is the provision that instituted the decree of a state of emergency to allow the allocation of R$ 41.25 billion to the social package three months before the elections. For opponents, the approved proposal will interfere in the October elections, being a merely electoral maneuver. “Attempt to use poverty, misery, those who really suffer – and a lot – on a daily basis to directly interfere in this election”, said deputy Joice Hasselman (PSDB-SP).

At the same time, other parliamentarians defended the quick approval due to the need to speed up payments, with the argument that “those who are hungry are in a hurry”. “We do need to increase the amount received by the population in the same way as emergency aid and it is urgent to help, just as we help other professionals due to the pandemic, to help Uber drivers, truck drivers, it is urgent that we vote on this matter. Hunger is a state of emergency”, defended deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ).

Among the governmentists, the main justification for defending the PEC das Bondades is the economic crisis that Brazil – and the world – are experiencing. Government leaders cite the war between Ukraine and Russia as responsible for the consecutive increases in fuel prices, which impact consumers, taxi drivers and truck drivers directly, but also reflect on freight and product values, which justifies the momentary increase in social benefits. . “Material is essential. We discussed it extensively in the special commission, we approved it with a significant margin of 36 votes to 1 and brought it to the plenary with the certainty that this same parliament, which sent the emergency aid, gas aid, will give an answer by voting positively”, said Christino Áureo, rapporteur for the text.

Even with the approval by a large majority, the text is viewed with reservations and the proposal must be judicialized, already being the subject of a petition by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On Wednesday, 6th, federal deputy Nereu Crispim, together with the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and Celetistas Truckers, filed a writ of mandamus in the Supreme Court asking for the suspension of the proceedings in the Chamber. The justification is that the decree of a state of emergency, necessary to make payments possible on the eve of the election, is unconstitutional and poses risks to Brazilian sovereignty. Minister André Mendonça was chosen as rapporteur of the petition and even rejected the request. However, an appeal was presented by Nereu Crispim and other parliamentarians, as members of the New Party, who are against the text, are also studying legalizing the issue.

What is the PEC das Bondades?

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution approved by the Chamber of Deputies is a project presented by the federal government to create social benefits and expand existing programs. Initially, the proposal was known as PEC dos Combustíveis, since it was mainly aimed at compensating the States for the reduction in the ICMS rate on diesel and gasoline. However, under the report of Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB), the original text was eventually replaced, proposing a proposal that would expand the benefits of income transfer, being renamed PEC das Bondades, with a cost of R$ 41.25 billion for social actions. Among the main points of the proposal approved by the Chamber is the increase of R$ 200 in payments of Auxílio Brasil until December, reaching R$ R$ 600 per family per month.

In addition, the government also proposes to eliminate the waiting list, expanding the scope of the benefit to 1.6 million new families. Likewise, another income transfer program that will increase is the Gás valley, with an additional extraordinary increase of 50% of the average value of a 13-kilogram cylinder, a measure that should reach 5.6 million homes. To minimize the impacts of rising fuel prices, three actions are valid for the approved PEC: concession of up to R$ 3.8 billion to states that, through tax credits, guarantee competitiveness between ethanol and gasoline; the creation of a monthly voucher worth R$ 1 thousand for self-employed truck drivers, and, for taxi drivers, an income transfer program with an estimated cost of R$ 2 billion.