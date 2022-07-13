Chamber approves PEC of nursing salary floor in 1st shift

There is no date for voting for the 2nd round; PEC serves as legal back-up for the law that establishes a floor of R$ 4,750

The Chamber of Deputies approved in the 1st round, this Tuesday (12.Jul.2022), the basic text of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of the nursing salary floor. The idea, according to deputies and senators, is to give legal certainty to the bill that establishes a minimum remuneration of R$ 4,750 for the category. Here is the full text (105 KB).

To speed up voting, congressmen approved the so-called interstitial break that allows the PEC 2nd voting round to take place without meeting the regimental deadline of 5 sessions.

However, in an agreement made by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the party leaders, the 2nd round of the Nursing PEC should be left for later. Lira has not signaled when the vote will conclude.

The president of the House wants to vote on the PEC of kindnesses, which increases the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600 and creates other benefits in an election year, even today.

Among deputies, the proposal received 425 votes in favor and 7 against. There was 1 abstention.

It remains to be seen now when the Chamber will send the project with the floor value for sanction.

It was approved by the Lower House in May, after having already passed the Senate’s scrutiny. But, with the fear that he would be vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for not indicating the origin of the resources to bear the expense, he did not proceed to sanction – and there is no deadline for that.

The estimated fiscal impact of the nursing floor is R$ 16.3 billion per year. Neither the PEC nor the project that set the minimum remuneration at R$ 4,750 say where the money will come from to fund the measure, which will mainly affect states, municipalities and the private sector.

Nursing technicians must earn at least 70% of this amount (R$3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$2,375).

The practice in Congress is to send proposals for sanction after they have been approved, but there is no deadline for this to be done.

If the House really delays sending until there is a source of funds, it can avoid political attrition for the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with nurses. This is because, technically, it is necessary to veto projects that increase expenses without saying how they will be financed.

If Bolsonaro sanctions, even with an indication of the origin of resources, he will have to deal with an economic problem. Expenditure by the government and, mainly, by states and municipalities will be increased – as well as private hospitals.