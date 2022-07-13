Check out the best fixed income investments for individuals, according to BTG Pactual – Money Times

With interest rate double digits in Brazil and the Ibovespa (IBOV) trading below 100 thousand points, individual investors have resorted to fixed income looking for safety and especially, profitability.

While the variable income risk-return remains less advantageous in the short term and with few opportunities that are really worth itexperts from BTG Pactual list a series of fixed income investments that are ideal for individual investors to invest their money.

Almeida’s Mansuetothe bank’s chief economist, indicates that fixed income bonds linked to inflation with maturities of up to five years and payment of real interest of around 6% per year are already an interesting alternative for individuals.

In practice, in the mark-to-market this Wednesday (13), the Direct Treasure offered a return of 6.1% per year in the application of the Treasury IPCA+ 2026a safe investment and within the specialist’s recommendations.

The Time of Fixed Income

In the panel “The Time and the Time for Fixed Income”, of the event BTG Talks of the institution, Mansueto has already stated that Brazil will have two years of very high interest ratesideal scenario for fixed income.

And the indications of investments for individuals are not restricted to the Selic Treasure and inflation-linked securities offered at the direct treasury.

“There are on the market today debentures paying rates between 7% and 8% per year above the IPCA. Preferring fixed income securities with maturities between five and ten years avoids taking risks with very long-term securities”, he explains.

Another factor that many individual investors despise time to apply the money is whether that type of investment chosen has an incidence of Income tax (GO) on earnings.

It is worth noting that, in the case of incentivized debenturesthere is no IR charge.

The same exemption is valid for the following fixed income products: LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit), LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit); CRI (Real Estate Receivables Credit); CRA (Agribusiness Receivables Credit) and the booklet of savings.

