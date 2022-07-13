check out the travel accessories with the best discounts on the promotion

Amazon Prime Day 2022 began today (7/12), the long-awaited sale of Amazon products. Offers with free shipping ends tomorrow (13/7) for site subscribers and it has many products at great prices.

To help travelers, we’ve separated some travel accessories that are well discounted on Prime Day. It is worth remembering that some offers may run out quickly, depending on available stock. So if you were already thinking about buying any of these items, it’s worth taking advantage of it.

We try to list products that are cheaper on Amazon, but as you know prices are dynamic, so it’s worth researching other stores as well before buying.

Electronics

Some electronic devices are interesting for travelers, such as those who like to take good pictures with their cell phones, listen to music on the beach or read a digital book, so we have included some extra options with good discounts. Highlight for iPhone 13, Kindle and high quality headphones at good prices! We’ve also added the Echo Dot – even though it’s not a travel device, the prices are great!

practices

Of those items that the MD team recommends for you to enjoy your trip with practicality. It has good-priced items that every traveler needs to have in their suitcase, from pillows to luggage organizers!

Inflatable pillow: BRL 55.92

Ear protector: BRL 47.92

Sleep mask: 35.82

Travel wallet: BRL 76.90

Padlock: BRL 47.19

Vacuum organizer set: BRL 47.04

Luggage organizer set: R$ 204.70

Thermos bottle: BRL 183.40

Cutlery set: BRL 43.30

Cloth diaper: BRL 18.97

Wet wipes: BRL 7.00

Repellent wet wipe: R$ 28.33

Wet wipes: BRL 9.90

travel books

Here at Melhores Destinos you will find more than 160 Destination Guides totally free for you to plan. But if you want to delve even further into the possibilities of your next trip, some books (physical and digital) can help you in this preparation and during the tours.

That’s why we’ve separated some travel guides, from Lonely Planet, which are more than 30% off.

suitcases and backpacks

Finally, we separated some bags and backpacks with good prices on Prime Day. We expected a little more in this regard, we didn’t see so many offers.

Didn’t find the suitcase you wanted? It is worth remembering that Bagaggio has an exclusive promotion for the readers of Melhores Destinos. enjoy it Exclusive coupon with 15% off when buying bags and travel accessories! There’s no mystery: just enter the Bagaggio website, choose the desired products and when paying enter the coupon BEST DESTINATIONS.

In Best Destinations, we already show you 25 must-have accessories for your trip. Our selection today was based on these suggestions and also the percentage of discount applied to Prime Day from Amazon, so it is possible that you will find similar products cheaper on other sites and even on Amazon.

In addition, we have included some electronics that may be of interest to some travelers, such as those who travel a lot for work.

See any other important travel items at a good discount on Amazon Prime Day? Tell us!