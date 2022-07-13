Chico Felitti disapproves of visits to the mansion

Creator of “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, Chico Felitti has been going through a period of turmoil since the podcast went viral about two weeks ago. While he is happy with the repercussion and scope of his work, the journalist admits a concern with the direction the story may take since some listeners started visiting the house.

To explain this dubious feeling, Chico used the example of his first viral report. A text about Ricardo Corrêa da Silva, makeup artist and hairdresser who became known as Fofão da Augusta after having his face deformed by industrial silicone applications.

“When the profile of Fofão da Augusta went viral on the internet, it was a wave of love. People wanted to meet Ricardo and wanted to do something for him”, recalls Chico, who turned the story into the book “Ricardo e Vânia”.

With Margarida Bonetti, the opposite happened. “Now, it’s a wave against love. This is very complicated because it’s the first time that something I write has a practical implication”, admitted the journalist, who participated live in the recording of the podcast “Bom Dia, Obvious” on São Paulo Book Biennial.

People started going to the abandoned house. It looks like a micareta, it’s full of people. The woman ran away. The dogs were rescued by Luisa Mell.

There really have been many implications since a TikTok video introduced “The Woman from the Abandoned House” to another audience.

The Folha de S. Paulo podcast already had expressive numbers, but Chico says that after a tiktoker visited his house in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo, the audience curve went up a lot, generating a buzz that even reached the Instagrams of gossip and led to practical consequences.

“I think it’s great, I’m open arms. The more people I get, the better. My dream has always been to reach people. If the TikTok trend is to make people consume the full story, get informed, and understand that behind this story there is a bigger discussion, that Brazil is still one of the countries that most enslaves people in 2022 and that we can change that, great.”

For the journalist, the problem is that the content generated from the podcast strays from the main discussion he raises: slavery. “My concern is that it will be empty in the little dance. That it will just be the little dance and it ended there. That it will be just another Carnival costume, an Instagram filter, as it actually became.”

Despite having no control over how his audience will react, Chico asks people to focus on what is really important in the story he tells.

“If it just boils down to that, I find it sad and worrying. It’s taking the energy of a conversation that maybe we could have now, and using that energy to go in front of an abandoned house to spray, scream or throw a dung bag like it happened. And maybe it’s not ideal there.”

Link from Luisa Mell

After people started to make a pilgrimage to see the abandoned house up close, Margarida Bonetti would have fled the place and left the two dogs she was raising. With this information, Instituto Luisa Mell decided to invade the land and rescue the animals.

“My phone rings on Saturday. I answer it and it’s Luisa Mell”, says Chico, who learned about the dogs’ rescue the day before. As a journalist, there was no way he could interfere in that decision. “I just said ‘do what you want, do what you think is fair’. I can’t be a part of it.”

The next day, the dogs were rescued. A team from the institute that bears the name of the presenter entered the place. Deputy Bruno Lima, known for supporting the cause of animal protection, said that the Sanitary Surveillance and Zoonosis Control were also called to check the house.

“We spoke with several neighbors here in the surroundings, this is an old problem in the neighborhood. This is a source of diseases, in fact, it is a problem of zoonosis, health surveillance”, he said.