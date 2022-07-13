Child who died with Leishmaniasis was denied care at HRAD, according to City Hall

The death of the little girl Lucília Loane Barbosa Lima, aged 1 year and 11 months, shows how much public health needs to be improved in Patos de Minas. The girl, born in Rio Pardo de Minas, was admitted to the UPA of Jardim Peluzzo on Wednesday (29/06), tried to be transferred to the Regional Hospital, but, according to the Municipality of Patos de Minas, she was unable and even the Military Police had to be called.

She managed to transfer to the Regional Hospital only on Saturday (07/02) in the afternoon and ended up dying on Thursday (07/07) in a private hospital, made possible by SUS due to lack of vacancies. The City Hall recognized the limitations and deficiencies in the municipal health network. The Antônio Dias Regional Hospital is a reference for 33 municipalities in the Northwest of Minas Gerais, covering a population of around 700 thousand people. Patos Hoje contacted Fundação Hospitalar de Minas Gerais-FHEMIG-, which manages the Regional Hospital, and is awaiting a position.

The Patos de Minas City Hall, through the Health Department, informs:



Lucília Loane Barbosa Lima, 1 year and 11 months old, born in Rio Pardo de Minas, was admitted to the UPA around 6:00 pm on 6/29 (Wednesday), after being seen at the Clínica de Especialidades and from there forwarded directly to the emergency care for hospitalization and diagnostic investigation in case of suspected leishmaniasis. She was assisted immediately;

The mother reported fever in her daughter for three weeks, accompanied by abdominal pain. The medical team also checked for stains on the child’s body. Complementary exams were performed on the date of admission, with results on Thursday, 6/30. Anemia, leukopenia and thrombocytopenia were observed. Also in the UPA, material was collected to confirm the suspicion of leishmaniasis, and the positive result was known in 6/7.

If there is an urgent need for blood transfusion, the UPA also requested on Thursday, via SUS-Fácil and also by telephone contact with the regulation center, the transfer of the child to the HRAD (state network), including with zero vacancy, that is , emergency wave. On the grounds that they did not have a pediatrician, they denied it and said they would receive her the next day;

The transfer was then released on Friday, the child, accompanied by the UPA doctor, was taken to the door of the HRAD, but was not received. A police report was registered by the city hall, given the seriousness of the situation and the imminent risk of death of the patient;

In an attempt to guarantee assistance to Lucília, the UPA team returned with the child to the unit. Although it is not a hospital and therefore does not have the structure to perform blood transfusions, the unit, under the supervision of a pediatrician, transfused the patient after intense mobilization was necessary for the Hemonúcleo de Patos de Minas to release the blood bags;

On 7/2 (Saturday), the HRAD received the child around 2 pm, leaving the patient under the care of the team at that institution. Once there, Lucília was transferred to a private hospital through the purchase of a place in the pediatric ICU via SUS. Due to the severity of the condition, she could not resist and died on Thursday (07);

According to the mother’s own reports, the child contracted leishmaniasis in Rio Pardo de Minas and began to show the first symptoms three days after they moved to a farm near the Santana de Patos district. Therefore, as already investigated and verified by the Epidemiological Surveillance, this is an imported case of the disease;

The Municipality of Patos de Minas reiterates that all the assistance necessary and possible to be performed within an emergency care unit (which is not a hospital) was offered to Lucília. The municipality regrets the death of the patient and, as already expressed directly to her mother, sympathizes with the entire family;

In time, the city government emphasizes that it knows the limitations and deficiencies of the municipal health network and, precisely for this reason, has worked daily to improve it. Examples of this are the hiring of more professionals for the UPA as well as the renovation of this unit, the launch of Corujão da Saúde (to relieve emergency care) and the allocation of resources for the opening and maintenance of Santa Casa de Misericórdia;

He also remembers the efforts of the city hall, through its agents, to guarantee the expansion of the HRAD, a recently announced achievement.