China to pay bank fraud victims after protests | World

Luciano Rodrigues China’s central bank may apply smart contract technology to digital yuan

Chinese authorities will begin paying most victims of the country’s biggest banking scam, after hundreds of angry customers took to the streets over the weekend to increase pressure on the government.

Customers of four rural banks in central Henan province and one in Anhui will be reimbursed from Friday, according to statements from local agencies of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. People with deposits of up to 50,000 yuan (BRL 40,000) will be refunded first, with the rest subject to prior notice.

Hundreds of bank customers protested Sunday after similar demonstrations erupted in May and again in late June in Zhengzhou, a city of about 10 million, calling on authorities to return tens of billions of yuan in deposits in an alleged scam. . This prompted the bank watchdog to speed up the development of a plan to address the risks, even as a police investigation is still ongoing.

“The latest move shows that the local government is trying to maintain social stability by advancing a small amount of payments from its pockets,” said Liao Zhiming, chief banking analyst at China Merchant Securities Co.

He expects that future payments of large sums will not be made in full to some of the customers because the funds are not considered deposits and will not be protected by the country’s deposit insurance scheme.

An official investigation into the case found that Henan Xincaifu Group Investment Holding Co., a private investment firm with stakes in the five lenders, conspired with bank officials to receive deposits and trade financial products through online platforms and then transferred money by fabricating bogus loan agreements. The accounts were frozen as part of the investigation and depositors have been protesting since May because they are unable to access their savings.

Videos circulating online showed protesters on Sunday at a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, accused by a column of people who appeared to be plainclothes police. Protesters threw water bottles, there were fights and at least one person was kicked and attacked. Another clip showed protesters holding placards and chanting “give me my money back”. The large demonstration was unusual for China, but the situation does not appear to be out of the authorities’ control yet. Police later said they arrested more suspects and seized and froze funds and assets involved in the case.

Still, it’s unclear whether the latest proposal will quell popular outcry. Some customers with deposits of more than 50,000 yuan (BRL 40,000) are still worried that they might not get paid in full.

The banking regulator said it will not make payments to accounts suspected of engaging in illegal activity or receiving high interest from other channels, according to the notices. Most clients received an annual interest rate of around 4% on their deposits or investments in this case, which is in line with returns from wealth management products offered by other Chinese banks.

The Chinese government has started to reduce implicit support for banks to reduce risky behavior and maintain the long-term stability of the financial system. But the authorities are facing a difficult balancing act: If the public loses confidence in the ability of banks to survive on their own or with state support in the event of liquidity stress, it could precipitate exactly the kind of crisis that the authorities are facing. are trying to avoid.

threatened stability

Smaller banks, faced with rising nonperforming loans after years of explosive growth and weak internal controls, are seen as particularly vulnerable. China has about 4,000 small and medium-sized creditors that collectively control nearly $14 trillion in assets. But confidence in these banks has waned since 2019, when the government seized a creditor for the first time since 1998 and imposed losses on others.

In recent years, authorities have settled 2.6 trillion yuan of collectable debt at smaller banks, the CBIRC said in May. Beijing is also raising several hundred billion yuan for a stability fund to bail out troubled financial companies.

While the case is unlikely to have any spillover effect on the Chinese banking sector overall, because rural banks account for less than 1% of the sector’s total assets, “inadequate handling of the issue could result in social unrest and threaten stability.” wrote Betty Wang, senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., in a note on Tuesday.

“This could be particularly sensitive after local lockdowns and ahead of the 20th Party Congress,” she wrote.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.