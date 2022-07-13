Chris Hemsworth Shows Before And After His Daughter In Thor Movies: ‘My Favorite Superheroine’ – Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth melted hearts on social media when comparing two photos full of cuteness.

The Thor interpreter showed his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, at two different times on the recording sets of the God of Thunder franchise films.

In the first, India appears as a baby, next to Thor’s iconic hammer, Mjölnir. In the second, India is on her father’s lap backstage at Thor: Love and Thunder.

Currently, the girl is 10 years old and makes an important cameo in the super production directed by Taika Waititi.

India plays the daughter of the film’s main villain, Gorr, played by Christian Bale. The character seeks to eliminate all the gods in the world.





“Here are two pictures of me with my daughter. One is the first time she walked on a set, 11 years ago, and the other is the most recent, in Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favorite superhero,” praised the doting dad.

India is the result of Chris’ relationship with Elsa Pataky. The two also have 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

The star confirmed that one of the twins participates in love and thunder quickly, like a younger version of Thor himself. To make it even more in the family, Elsa also appears giving Thor a kiss on top of a wolf, in another quick scene.

Check out the actor’s publication below and see the critic’s R7 for Thor: Love and Thunder.























