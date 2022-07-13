‘Climate is not good and tends to get worse’, says MPF prosecutor about Flamengo vs Galo

For a few weeks now, the game between Flamengo and Atlético, on Wednesday (13), is a national affair, but largely because of what involves off-field. According to Eduardo Benones, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the atmosphere created mainly among fans and affecting players and managers is not good and should get worse, which creates risk for those involved.

“This hostile atmosphere is bad and tends to get worse. Because of that, my biggest concern is with the post-game, because there, one of the parties will be defeated. We will pay more attention to Avenida Brasil and the Washington Luiz highway, one of the access routes for those returning to Minas Gerais”, said the prosecutor, who is in charge of the external control office for police activity.

For this match, which will take place at 21:30 and is valid for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, a police operation will be carried out that brings together various bodies, such as the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro, through the Specialized Battalion of Policing in Stadiums ( Bepe) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF), which will monitor the entire length of the BR-040.

“It is worth emphasizing that we paid special attention to the road corridor, which is a critical point. But the activity of the PRF will be complete, both in the inspection of chartered and travel buses, in addition to private vehicles. There is talk of about 20 buses fans, but we work with the possibility of at least double”, explained Benones.

According to him, the bodies thought about calling some cheerleaders to a meeting, but that didn’t happen. “I have been advising them to develop a more educational work. We were going to call the fans for a conversation, but we saw that this could have the opposite effect, and could, perhaps, contribute to an even more tense atmosphere. field,” he added.

Last Wednesday (6), the MPF met with representatives of the PRF, PM, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and representatives of Atlético to talk about the matter. Flamengo, despite being requested, did not attend the meeting; in a note, he claimed that public security is a duty of the State.

“Our role, in view of the federal jurisdiction over the BR-040, is to ensure that federal forces act in articulation with state forces without losing sight of the need to respect the federative pact. In this context, the ostensive policing of the PRF has and will have a preventive character, without prejudice to possible criminal liability of those who, under the pretext of cheering, practice acts of violence “, analyzed prosecutor Eduardo Benones.