Commission expands home care for SUS patients with reduced mobility – News

07/13/2022 – 12:09

Alan/House of Representatives The rapporteur, deputy Cássio Andrade, took advantage of several projects that are being processed together

The Committee for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that gives patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) with reduced mobility the right to have medicines, procedures and vaccines administered at home.

The proposal, which modifies the Organic Health Law, also grants these patients the right to receive at home all medication for continuous use prescribed by a doctor, free of charge.

The approved text is a substitute by the rapporteur, deputy Cássio Andrade (PSB-PA), which encompasses the main project – PL 3697/12, by former deputy Marco Tebaldi (SC) –, and the five joined.

Andrade says that the proposal is in line with government policy for the SUS, which in recent years has been implementing measures to reduce the need for patients to attend health centers and hospitals, such as remote scheduling of appointments.

“Health care provided to SUS users has increasingly increased preventive actions and primary care, so that patients need less and less to travel unnecessarily to health units,” said the deputy.

remote service

The approved proposal also determines the SUS to provide telephone or telematic channels to allow citizens to remotely schedule appointments and procedures, and monitor queues of procedures and surgeries.

All the measures provided for in the substitute come into effect 90 days after the publication of the future law, to give the SUS time to adjust to the changes.

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will now be analyzed by the Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly Person; Social Security and Family; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Natalia Doederlein