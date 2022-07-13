Congress on public health begins with exhibition of works – Capital

Official opening will be on Wednesday night, with the presence of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga

Conasems participants arriving at the Capital International Airport. (Photo: Publicity | PMCG)

The 36th edition of Conasems (National Congress of Municipal Health Departments) began this Tuesday morning (12) with the 17th exhibition “Brazil, here has SUS”, at Uniderp Anhanguera, in Campo Grande. The official opening of the event will be on Wednesday night (13), with the presence of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The meeting is considered the largest public health meeting in the country and brings together managers, workers and professionals from all states. Campo Grande was chosen to host the event in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the congress was postponed to this year.

The exhibition of activities takes place this Tuesday and Wednesday, the 12th and 13th, at Uniderp Anhanguera, located at Rua Ceará, 333, Bairro Miguel Couto. Today it goes until 4 pm and tomorrow it ends at noon.

However, the official opening will be at 7 pm tomorrow, with the presence of Queiroga, in the master auditorium of the event that was installed at Shopping Bosque dos Ipês, which is at Avenida Cônsul Assaf Trad, 4796, Parque Novos Estados. But on-site programming starts at 2pm.

This year’s theme was: “Daily Dialogues on the Horizon of SUS Municipal Management” and the program has tables on SUS municipal management: Strengthening Primary Care, SUS and the Covid-19 pandemic, Financing and Management, in addition to of parallel activities on Regionalization, Pharmaceutical Assistance, Mental Health, Judicialization and Parliamentary Amendments.

There will also be the traditional “Feira SUS” with approximately 67 booths of Cosems, institutions and companies, public and private, which will exhibit and disseminate their experiences, products, services and technologies related to public health.

In addition, Conasems set up a “super booth”, with a collaborative café, a studio-aquarium and a coworking space. The space goes hand in hand with a series of launches and small activities during the event. The Master Auditorium has a capacity for about three thousand people, which will be themed with elements of the ImunizaSUS Project.

More than 5,000 people are expected to be gathered, including managers, workers and SUS professionals from across the country.