Consumption of sausages increases risk of colorectal cancer, says agency

posted on 7/12/2022 10:42 am / updated 7/12/2022 10:51 am



(credit: Wanderson/Disclosure)

Consumption of foods with nitrate and nitrite may be linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. This is what a report by the French National Health Security Agency (Anses) released on Tuesday (12/7) shows.

According to the publication, the big problem is the addition of nitrate in foods, especially in sausages and processed meats. Therefore, the recommendation is that the consumption of these foods is not more than 150 grams per week.

To reach this conclusion, Anses analyzed published scientific publications on the subject. In addition, the agency says that there is a suspicion of other cancer risks, but the available data do not allow, so far, to conclude that there is a causal link.

In addition to processed foods, nitrate is present in water, vegetables and soil. Certain human activities contribute to increasing the concentration of the element in water resources or soils. To reduce, the agency recommends the application of fertilizers and livestock effluents, adapting to the needs of plantations.