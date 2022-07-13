Corinthians agrees on Giovane’s purchase details and extends contract for athlete not being embezzled

Corinthians agreed the final details for the purchase of Giovane. The club has already deposited a signal for Capivariano, owner of its rights, and registered a short extension of its loan bond with the BID, from CBF, so as not to lose the youngster in the next games.

The player’s old contract with Corinthians expired on July 13. Now, with the extension, it goes until July 27. The action was taken to prevent the player from being unable to play until July 18, the date of the opening of the transfer window in Brazil. After the 27th, then, Capivariano will publish the termination of the contract and Corinthians will be able to register the new one.

According to the portal Timon Central, the signal given by the club was worth R$ 500 thousand. The remaining BRL 2.5 million will be paid to the interior team on July 22. Also according to the report, Corinthians will own 65% of the youth’s economic rights – the rest will still be with the interior team.

In recent weeks, the alvinegra board met with Capivariano to try precisely to make the payment of the total amount more flexible. Timão had competition to keep the player. Last Tuesday, hours before the duel against Boca Juniors, a French club expressed interest in Giovane. The name of the European team was kept confidential.

On the other hand, the Parque São Jorge club had the trump card of being able to hire the player for an amount fixed in the young man’s loan contract with Corinthians.

The athlete was integrated into the professional squad this season and has been used by Vítor Pereira. In total, the player made seven matches for Corinthians and still hasn’t scored for the main team.

See publication of the contract extension in the IDB

Reproduction/BID

See more at: Mercado da bola, Base do Corinthians, Cast of Corinthians, Board of Directors of Corinthians and Contracts of Corinthians.