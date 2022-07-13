Corinthians arrival in Santos has strong police and cannot be accompanied by the fans

Corinthians arrived in Santos on Tuesday night, about 24 hours before the decision against Santos, in the Copa do Brasil. The Corinthians landing, however, was surrounded by a large police force and could not be followed by the crowd. – see the repercussion with images and reports from Meu Timão in the video below.

At around 7pm, many fans were already present at the entrance of the hotel where Corinthians is staying. As soon as the bus arrived, however, around 10:20 pm, the Corinthians got off at the back entrance of the venue and had no contact with the crowd.

The report of my wheel was present and followed the event. The police, armed, prevented access to the place where the bus was and separated it from the crowd by about 50 meters. Attention was drawn to the hostile and violent approach of the police towards the fans, mostly children.

While waiting for the bus to arrive, the children talked to the reporter from my wheel. A group of fans prepared letters for the players and planned to give them to the athletes along with a chocolate. There were also those who made a poster asking for a photo for the goalkeeper Cássio.

Hours after the incident, Corinthians released a note on its social networks regretting how Fiel was treated and informing that the Military Police will be contacted for “due investigations”.

“Corinthians regrets the way the fan was treated by the local police when the delegation arrived in Santos on the night of this Tuesday, 12th. We respect the police authority, but the scenes that occurred cannot be accepted. investigations”, says the club’s note.

The fans present had access to the bus only at the end of the athletes’ descent, and it was only possible to see Cássio and Fábio Santos, who did not even speak to the crowd.

Thus, it was not possible to identify all players related to the match. The report of my wheel saw Guilherme Biro, Adson, Roni, Giovane, Bruno Melo, Cássio, Fábio Santos, Wesley, Léo Mana, Matheus Araújo, Raul Gustavo, Róger Guedes, Xavier and Lucas Piton at the hotel. The last of them, it is worth remembering, had a broken foot that was ruled out, but should not go to the field.

See the images of the hostile arrival of Corinthians and the repercussion in the video below

