Corinthians arrives in Santos with strong police repression against fans and isolated delegation

With strong police repression, the fans of the Corinthians was isolated from the bus that brought the players to the hotel in Santos, where the delegation will spend the night before the match against Peixe, this Wednesday, at 21:30, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Gun pointed and PM car backing up towards the fan who went to repeat Corinthians with a banner for goalkeeper Cássio (Photo: Reproduction/L!TV)

About 100 Corinthians fans stayed outside the hotel for approximately four hours since the arrival of the vehicle carrying the athletes. However, when the bus arrived, it ended up cutting into a street next to the hotel lobby, with players entering through the loading and unloading sector.

A police barrier was placed at the entrance to the street where Corinthians arrived at the scene. The strong repression made it impossible for Fiel to get close to the Corinthians squad.

According to information gathered by the report, the procedure for closing the entrances was unprecedented, since the other teams that face Santos in Vila Belmiro normally enter the main sector of the hotel.

Corinthians, in turn, says that the club’s default is to enter the hotel’s loading and unloading location.

O THROW! tried to talk to the police officers present and a member of the staff at the Sheraton Hotel, in Santos, but no one was able to say whether the delegation’s request for isolation was a request from the club or the hotel. There were no uniformed cheerleaders present at the venue.

The lunch cook Edisandra dos Santos, 46, came to receive the delegation accompanied by her son, Maicon, 15, in the dream of delivering a banner to goalkeeper Cássio, but was prevented from reaching at least 50 meters from the entrance, having a gun pointed by a military policeman.

With tears in her eyes, Edisandra regretted the episode and limited herself to telling the report that she will try again to fulfill her son’s dream of having contact with Gigante do Timão.

Edisandra and Maicon were unable to deliver a poster to goalkeeper Cássio (Photo: Fábio Lázaro/Lancepress)

In a note, Corinthians regretted the police procedure and asked the São Paulo PM to carry out the necessary investigations into the case.