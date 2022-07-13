Corinthians finalizes preparation for a duel with Santos in the Copa do Brasil; see possible escalation

This Tuesday, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava finishing the preparation for the duel against Santos, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The classic will be this Wednesday, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro. Vítor Pereira led an activity focused on ball possession and penalty kicks.

The training was divided into three stages. First, the athletes performed a warm-up on a field at CT Joaquim Grava. After the end of this first half, Vítor Pereira promoted an activity on a reduced field, with the objective of improving the team’s control of the ball.

Finally, Corinthians players practiced penalty kicks. It is worth remembering that Timão won the first leg by 4-0, at Neo Química Arena. If Santos wins by four goals, the spot for the quarterfinals will be decided on penalties. Any other triumph from Santos is not enough to eliminate the alvinegra team.

The Corinthians squad will travel this Tuesday to Santos, where they will face their rival from the beach in Vila Belmiro. As usual in recent games, Timão did not reveal details about the athletes’ medical condition or those related to the duel.

A possible Corinthians, however, has Cassio, Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, Gil, Bruno Melo; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni), Giuliano; Adson, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

See more at: Training of Corinthians, CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians x Santos and Clássico Alvinegro Paulista.