Councilwoman Verônica Costa posts image of car shot in Rio: ‘I’m alive’ | Rio de Janeiro

Councilwoman Verônica Costa (PL) posted this Tuesday (12) a video that shows her car shot. The video even had a caption that said, “I’m alive”, and showed the 30th PD in background Marshal Hermes.

According to her, the car was the target of an attempted robbery at the height of Fazenda Botafogo, in the North Zone of Rio and took at least two shots: one on the windshield and one on the driver’s window. As the vehicle is armored, no one was injured.

The parliamentarian went to the 30th DP, also in the North Zone of Rio, where she registered the case and left the car for further investigation. Veronica left in another vehicle.

Also according to the Civil Police, the procedure will be forwarded to the 40th DP, in Honório Gurgel, a police station in the area where the incident took place.

In her testimony, the councilor states that she was going from Duque de Caxias, where she participated in an event, to Madureira, when at the time of the Eternit community, on Avenida Brasil, she noticed that four motorcycles approached, all with drivers and rides, totaling 8 men. . She noticed that two of them on the back were carrying pistols.

One of the armed men fired two shots at the councilwoman’s car. The car was being driven by a driver, who began to try to throw the group off, according to the deposition. After a few minutes, the motorcyclists entered the community of Barros Filho. A publicist and a photographer were also in the car. Nobody was hurt.

“I’m very shaken. If the car wasn’t armored, I would be dead. Rio is very scary”, she told g1 shortly after the incident.

The councilor’s advice also posted a statement on their social media.

“The councilor is very shaken by what happened and, in the name of all Rio citizens, she calls for an end to the violence”, says the note released by Verônica Costa’s press office.

Still in testimony, Veronica said that she believes the approach was an attempted robbery “and not political persecution or something ordered”.

Children posted about the scare

The councilwoman’s children, singer Jonathan Costa and blogger Jeniffer Costa, also used social media to talk about the situation with their mother.

Jonathan posted: “God thank you for deliverance and care for those I love.”

