Covid-19: ES could have 100 deaths and 40 thousand new cases of the disease in July, says Health Secretary | Holy Spirit

Despite the expectation of a reduction in new cases of Covid-19 this month, the Secretary of Health of Espírito Santo, Nésio Fernandes, says that, based on current data, the state will be able to register at least 40,000 new cases of the disease and up to 100 deaths in July.

The last wave of Covid-19 in the state, that is, the period in which there is a large increase in the number of infected, began in April this year. At the moment, according to the secretary, the curve of cases has stabilized, which indicates a downtrend for the next few weeks.

The information was given at a press conference on Tuesday (12).

To encourage the population to be vaccinated against the virus, the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, says that a new vaccination effort, involving the municipalities, should be organized on the last weekend of July.

Before “D-Day”, there will still be a week of intensification, in which cities will expand vaccination schedules against Covid-19.

While recognizing that there has been an improvement in the rate of vaccinated, Nésio Fernandes points out that 200,000 elderly people have not yet taken the 4th dose of the vaccine, that is, the second booster dose against the virus.

Another group that is still a challenge for health authorities is children aged 5 to 11 years. “We still have not enough coverage of the first dose, let alone the second for this group”, warned Nésio.

The secretary also warned that the highest number of deaths from the latest wave occurred among people with incomplete and delayed vaccination schedules.

2,096 children aged 0 to 4 years infected in the latest wave

During the last wave of Covid-19 in the state, 2,096 children from zero to four years of age were infected with the disease. According to Nésio, after people over 60 and adults up to 59 years old, this age group is the most susceptible to hospitalizations because of the virus.

The secretary expects that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will release, in the coming days, the vaccination of children aged 3 and 4 years with Coronavac.

More than 34 thousand reinfections

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 34,000 cases of reinfection by Covid-19 have been recorded, that is, people who have tested positive for the disease more than once.

“A good part of this repercussion also occurs in people who have not been vaccinated. Immunity acquired simply by exposure to the virus does not represent an advantage in relation to immunity acquired by vaccination. It is important that the population understands that the vaccine is sufficient to reduce the risk”, he said. nesio.