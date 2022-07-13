Cremerj suspends doctor arrested for rape during childbirth | Rio de Janeiro

With the decision, he is prevented from practicing medicine in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The measure, according to the council, “is a resource to protect the population and ensure good medical practice”.

An ethical-professional process is also being instituted, which could lead to the definitive cancellation of the registration.

“The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end there. We have other steps ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case requires”, said the president of Cremerj, Clovis Munhoz.

In a video, Giovanni appears showing surprise when he received a warrant of arrest from the delegate Bárbara Lomba and when he learned that he had been recorded abusing the patient. The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

TV Globo had access to the video of the arrest (look above). Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.

The Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Secretary of State for Health, to which the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, is subordinate, repudiated in a note the conduct of the anesthesiologist.

“We inform you that an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures, in addition to notification to Cremerj. The team at Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart is providing full support to the victim and her family,” they said.

“This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”, they amended.

The hospital’s management reported that it opened an internal investigation and notified Cremerj.

The anesthesiologist’s defense said that he is awaiting access to the full testimonies to express himself (see full note below).

Employees were suspicious and recorded cesarean

Nurses and technicians at the Women’s Hospital recorded Giovanni abusing his patient in the early hours of Monday. The video served as evidence for the arrest in flagrante delicto. the images are strong (look above).

The employees had been suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s behavior and found it strange, for example, the amount of sedative applied to pregnant women.

The nurses and technicians responsible for the act said that, on Sunday (10), the doctor had already participated in two other surgeries in rooms where the hidden recording was unfeasible.

In the third operation of the day, they managed, at the last minute, to change the room, hide the phone and confirm the act.

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls the penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence lasts 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

