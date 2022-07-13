Croatia set to become 20th country to adopt the euro | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Croatia set to become 20th country to adopt the euro | Economy 3 Views

Croatian Finance Minister Marko Primorac, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni with Euro currency model in Brussels. — Photo: Philip Blenkinsop/Reuter

European Union finance ministers formally approved on Tuesday that Croatia become the 20th member of the euro common currency in early 2023.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirms that the euro remains an “attractive, resilient and successful global currency” and a symbol of strength and unity.

“This is particularly important at such a challenging time, when Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues to cause shock across the world,” Dombrovskis said at a ceremony to mark Croatia’s accession, the euro zone’s first expansion since 2015. .

The European Council, a grouping of 27 EU governments, adopted three legal acts necessary to allow Croatia – an EU member state since 2013 – to introduce the euro on 1 January.

One such act set the conversion rate for entering a euro to 7.53450 Croatian kunas, with Croatia now having a few months to prepare the practicalities for the currency exchange.

Croatia, in southeastern Europe, has been an independent country since 1991, when it left what was then Yugoslavia, which, along with Bosnia’s secession a year later, sparked years of devastating war with Serbia.

A consumer uses a ten-euro bill to pay for purchases in Nice, France, in file image – Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Neighboring Slovenia, also a former Yugoslav republic and now a member of the EU, adopted the euro in 2007. Nineteen countries are currently in the euro zone.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government will invest another R$ 13 billion in Pronampe

The R$ 13 billion that were placed as guarantee in Pronampe loans will be available …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved