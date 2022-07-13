Cruzeiro and Fluminense: rout and elimination did not translate what the game was about – Jaeci Carvalho

The score didn’t translate what the match was (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Cruzeiro was defeated by Fluminense, in the crowded Mineiro, by 3 to 0, goals from Arias, Cano and Nathan, but it did not leave its people disappointed. On the contrary, he played a great game and could have qualified had the chances created turned into goals.

The score didn’t translate what the match was. There was an exaggeration. The team from Rio, which was playing for the tie, secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Only Serie B is left for the Minas Gerais team, where they are an isolated leader and project elite access sooner than many expect.

58,834 fans of China Azul, among the 9 million around the world, packed Mineiro to push the biggest winner of the Brazil Cup.

Simple victory would lead to penalties. Two or more goals of difference would leave the Minas Gerais team classified. Draw was from Flu. There was no denying the favoritism of Fernando Diniz’s team, very well armed and organized.

But in “Toca 3” the band plays differently. The atmosphere, the weather and the pressure contaminate the blue players, who have shown competence in Serie B, where they lead with ease and great football. There is no denying that the priority is the elite return, but it would do a hell of a lot to advance in the Copa do Brasil, as the high money and the possibility of the hepta would remain alive.

Would Edu be inspired? Would the Cruzeirense defender do the job? Questions that only as the game progresses we could answer.

Idiots fought each other in the stands. The PM went into action and dispersed the troublemakers. It was the first game of the idol, champion goalkeeper Fbio, in Mineiro, against the team he defended for 17 years, helping to win so many cups, including some of the CB. Maximum respect for this idol, character and exceptional archer.

Fluminense was not intimidated by the crowd. On the first throw, he almost scored. Rafael Cabral came out dusting and avoided the fall of his goal. When goalkeeper Fbio took the ball, he was booed.

On the other side, Rafael Cabral made another great save, against the tricolor striker. The carioca team wanted to increase their advantage and were more dangerous. Fluminense arrived dangerously with Arias, always on the right, behind Bidu.

I’ll open a parenthesis for the coach, Fernando Diniz. It lacks a great title, to be more recognized. a modern coach, who plays forward, wanting the goal, with an unparalleled organization.

The game was awesome! Vtor Fan almost scored with a free header. Fbio saved. The speed of both sides dictated the pace of the match. The advanced marking of Cruzeiro, it worked.

Good to see that Cruzeiro faced Fluminense as equals. The last first half ended 0-0, and this result, for now, classified the tricolor team.

In the final phase, Cruzeiro came back biting again. He kept the high score and finished more than the tricolor. Of course, the advantage of a draw was a positive factor for the team from Rio, but it was dangerous to cling to that result.

A little goal from the Minas Gerais team, and everything would be the same. Blue China was going crazy, pushing and singing all the time. What a twist! Edu played for Luvanor, face to face with Fbio. The tricolor goalkeeper made a beautiful save, but the Cruzeiro striker was in an offside position.

The game was still very good and Cruzeiro was closer to opening the scoring. Fluminense risked kicks from outside the area. When the ball went into the goal, Rafael Cabral was sovereign. But he couldn’t hold Arias’ ball, which was thrown by Cano and touched Rafael’s exit.

The ball pinched the post and went in. Fluminense 1 to 0. Now the advantage was bigger. Cruzeiro needed 2 goals, to take to penalties, or 3 to advance directly.

Luvanor made a good move down the left and crossed. Waguininho kicked weakly and Fbio held on tight. At the end of the game, Fluminense scored two goals. Cross from the right made by Martinelli and Cano, always him, scored 2 to 0.

Nathan closed the scoring by touching Rafael’s exit to make it 3 to 0. An exaggerated score, which did not translate what the game was about. Cruzeiro did not manage to qualify, but faced, as an equal, one of the best-armed teams in the Brazilian Serie A, which increases the confidence of the fans for the elite round, since with 38 points, the blue team needs 24 points at worst, 8 wins in 21 games left to reach their goal.

Now, he will be able to focus only on access, as the Brazilian Series B is the only competition to play from now on.