Cruzeiro announces the signing of Marquinhos Cipriano, ex-Shakhtar and Sion

photo: Reproduction/Cruise Marquinhos Cipriano the third reinforcement of Cruzeiro in this mid-year window

Cruzeiro announced, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12), the hiring of more reinforcements for the remainder of the season. It is the versatile left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, 23 years old. The youngster belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and agrees with Fox on a loan for a season.

Marquinhos Cipriano is a defender of origin, but, due to his offensive quality, he can also act as an attacker on the sides of the field. Revealed in the youth categories of So Paulo, in 2018, he was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In every professional career, he has scored one goal, according to the website OGol.

Last season, while on loan at Sion, from Switzerland, he played in 33 games and contributed two assists. At Shakhtar, in three seasons (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21), he played 25 games, with one ball in the net and two assists.

Much of Cipriano’s arrival at Cruzeiro is due to the fact that the Ukrainian Championship is still paralyzed due to the war against Russia. Recently, in June, FIFA extended by another year the temporary rule that allows foreign players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to suspend their contracts.

other hires

In addition to Marquinhos Cipriano, Cruzeiro has already announced the hiring of two other reinforcements for this mid-year window. Raposa hit with defender Luis Felipe, ex-PSV, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, ex-Famalico-POR.

Another athlete that the board negotiates is midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grmio. However, the clubs are not close to closing a deal. After verbally agreeing, Cruzeiro saw Tricolor Gacho back off on the loan.