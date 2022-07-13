Cssio reaches 20 games without conceding in the season and seeks another record at Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio has gone 20 games without conceding for Corinthians this season after the team’s 1-0 victory over Flamengo, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. Author of at least two important defenses, he keeps in mind his best year in this regard.

With 36 matches played so far, Cássio has not conceded a goal in 55% of the matches played, something he has never managed in his years at Timão. In total numbers, with 22 Brazilian games to be played and another three between Libertadores and Copa do Brasil assured, he envisions history in 2022.

THE The only time the Gigante managed to pass zero in more than half of the games played was in 2013. The year after winning the Libertadores and Mundial, Corinthians’ campaign became famous for registering the second best defense in the history of running points – but the second worst attack of that edition.

The best mark obtained by Cássio in the total number of games without conceding a goal was in 2017. In that year, the goalkeeper was not leaked in 33 of the 67 matches played – still below the current percentage of half of the duels.

The current 20 easily surpass the mark of 15 obtained by him in the calendar year of 2020, when the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship ended up being shifted to 2021 – he remains superior, adding the four games without being leaked taking into account the season .

There were 20 duels without being leaked also in 2012, his first year at Timão, in addition to 18 in 2016, another season already surpassed by shirt 12 in this regard.

Corinthians games in 2022 with Cássio

Games played: 36

Points Achieved: 66

Use: 61.11%

wins: 18

Ties: 12

Losses: 6

Goal in favor: 47 (1.31 per game)

Goals against: 24 (0.67 per game)

