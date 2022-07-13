Daniel shows his baby having a picnic in Paris

Daniel and Aline de Padua show a picnic with their three daughters in Paris

The singer Daniel opened the holiday season with the family. He and his wife the ballerina Aline from Padua shared with the fans a charming click next to the three daughters. Everyone poses in a beautiful ride during the Europe vacation trip. The couple is the proud dad of three little girls. The firstborn of the famous, Lara. is 12 years old. The middle daughter, called Luiza, is 10 years old. The youngest, Olivia, is just five months old.

The famous are enjoying the rest days with the children and for the joy of the fans they decided to register the beautiful moments together. In one of the records, the wife of Daniel, showed details of one of the trips they took as a family. They took advantage of one of the most famous museums in the City of London – the Natural History Museumwhich is located in an important tourist spot in the English capital.

In the latest photo shown by the celebrities, the couple is enjoying the beautiful view of Paris. Aline made a point of sharing a beautiful picture of a picnic they had in the most famous tourist spot in the city of light: the Eiffel Tower. The family appears with wide smiles on their faces as they pose for photos. In another click, little Lara and Luiza suggest posing in front of the tower.

In the caption of the photos, the wife of daniel melted for the family. “Moments that are kept forever in our memory! How nice to celebrate life with my family with the magic of this special place! Everything that is made with love is even better”, she wrote marking the profile of the place that ordered the food.

The artists’ followers are in awe of the basket of food served at the picnic. Among the items you can see a wide variety of fruits, sweets and macarons, a traditional French biscuit. “What a delight,” said one follower. Another netizen praised: “What a beautiful family”. While another fan fired: “What a dream”.

