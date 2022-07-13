Dataprev consultation 2022 – see if you are entitled to Emergency Aid

Those who are entitled to receive retroactive Emergency Aid can access the Dataprev consultation 2022 portal and find out how many installments will be paid in July. The amount, which can vary between R$ 600 and R$ 3 thousand, should include 376,600 single parents who are heads of single-parent families in this round.

The amount to be paid to each beneficiary varies according to the number of installments that have not been redeemed. According to data from the Ministry of Citizenship, in total, more than 1.2 million single parents are entitled to retroactive aid, but about 823,400 have already been covered in the first round, which payment was made in January this year.

How to apply for Emergency Aid 2022

The Emergency Aid was paid until October last year, but even with the discontinuation of the program, a portion of the population is still entitled to receive it in 2022. This does not mean that the benefit will return and, therefore, it is no longer possible to apply for the program.

In April 2020, while single mothers who are heads of families were granted the double quota of Emergency Aid (R$ 1,200), men in the same conditions received the simple quota in the amount of 600 reais. But, at the end of 2021, Congress overrode the presidential veto that limited the payment to a quota to parents and, therefore, this part of the population is now entitled to receive up to five quotas of R$600, totaling R$3,000.

But to be eligible, you have to obey some rules. On the Dataprev portal, citizens can consult and find out if they are entitled to receive this payment in 2022. The credit released for this transfer was R$ 4.1 billion, authorized at the end of last year, when the Ministry of Citizenship announced who would pay the “overdue” installments.

Criteria for receiving Retroactive Emergency Aid

Men who meet the following requirements are entitled to retroactive installments of Emergency Aid for 2020:

– Have an updated registration in CadÚnico;

– Be registered as a Responsible Family Member;

– Be the head of a single-parent family and prove the condition;

– Have at least one family member under 18 years of age;

– Have received at least one of the five installments of Emergency Aid paid between April and August 2020.

Dataprev consultation 2022 – step by step to find out if you will receive retroactive installments of Emergency Aid

To find out if you will receive one or more retroactive installments in 2022, you need to access the Dataprev portal and make the query. However, to access the information, the citizen must now have a Gov.br account. This account is available to all Brazilian citizens, it is free of charge and allows the citizen to access all digital public services of the federal government, such as SUS services, enrollment in the Enem, CNH and Work Card, for example. The Gov.br account can be created on the government website.

Before, it was possible to access the Dataprev portal by informing the CPF, full name, date of birth and mother’s name.

Check out the step-by-step guide to access Dataprev consultation 2022 and check if you are entitled to receive and how many installments will be paid:

Access the Dataprev portal to log in with the Gov.br account;

Fill in the field with the Individual Taxpayer Registration number (CPF);

Fill in the password registered on the government website;

If this is the first time you access the platform, you will need to authorize the use of personal data;

Then just select the reCAPTCHA to prove that you are not a robot and click submit.

Dataprev consultation 2022 can also be done by phone. The Caixa number for telephone service is 111.

Amount of Retroactive Emergency Aid

In 2020, in the face of the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Emergency Aid was created to minimize the impacts suffered by the most vulnerable population. Between April and August of that year, single-parent family mothers received two monthly installments of the benefit.

However, parents in the same situation received only a portion of the benefit in the amount of R$ 600 per month. Now, they are entitled to receive the difference according to the number of single quotas received in 2020, that is, according to the month in which the citizen had the benefit approved. So the values ​​look like this:

– Whoever had the benefit approved in April 2020 receives R$ 3 thousand;

– Those who received from May 2020 are entitled to R$ 2,400;

– Parents who had the benefit released in June will receive R$ 1,800;

– Who started receiving in July 2020, is now entitled to R$ 1,200;

– Those who received only in August, now receive R$ 600.

Dataprev consultation 2022 official website

The query to find out if you are entitled to receive Emergency Aid must be made on the Dataprev portal with the login of the Gov.br account, previously made on the federal government website.

The official website for the Dataprev query 2022 is consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/#/.

